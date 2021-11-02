Nina Dobrev Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Autoblog

A collection of four-wheel-drive trucks and SUVs used on Ye's (formerly Kanye West) ranch property in Wyoming are up for auction. While some celebrity vehicle auctions can be plumbed for unique collectors' pieces or signposts of wealth-fueled eccentricity (and the latter would certainly be on-brand for West), what we have here is a relatively practical (and modest) fleet of Ford Expeditions, Raptors and Super Duties just waiting to be put back to work now that the ranch itself is up for sale. The remaining vehicles are listed at Musser Bros. Auctions, and for entirely reasonable prices (at least that was the case at publication time).