Nina Dobrev Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nina Dobrev takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. Did Nina Dobrev ever date anyone from The Vampire Diaries? Did Nina audition for Twilight? How did Nina and Julianne Hough meet? How does she know Vin Diesel? Nina answers all these questions and much more!LOVE HARD is available on Netflix November 5, 2021, http://www.netflix.com/lovehard