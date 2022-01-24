Nina Dobrev on recreating Boston in South Africa for 'Redeeming Love', Cowen mourns safari

The Daily Beast

Astrid Stawiarz/GettyActor James Snyder was fired from the lead role in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child after an unspecified misconduct complaint by fellow cast member Diane Davis, the producers said on Sunday.The show released no details about the nature of the complaint, which was lodged in November. Snyder, 40, was suspended while an independent investigation was carried out.“At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the product