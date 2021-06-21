Nina Simone's granddaughter accuses Kamala Harris of bullying her mother to the point of near suicide

Singer Nina Simone’s granddaughter accused Vice President Kamala Harris of bullying her mother to the point that she almost committed suicide when Harris was serving as California’s attorney general.

“As I said before, Ask her why she separated my family,” Simone’s granddaughter, ReAnna Simone Kelly, said of Harris on Twitter. “Ask her why my grandmothers estate is in SHAMBLES now. Ask her why we as her family no longer own the rights to anything. Ask her why she bullied my mother in court and my mom almost killed herself from the depression.”

Simone Kelly's remarks came in response to a Twitter user questioning the need for Nina Simone’s estate to maintain a social media presence, which the younger Simone said was out of the family’s control.

“Nina’s granddaughter here. My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable?Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family,” Simone Kelly said.

Simone Kelly was referring to a 2016 settlement regarding the Nina Simone Charitable Trust, which references Harris multiple times due to her "primary responsibility for supervising charitable trusts in California" in her role as attorney general.

"The Attorney General asserts that [Lisa Simone] Kelly breached her fiduciary duty to the Estate and to the Charitable Trust and wrongfully diverted Estate assets. The Attorney General seeks to surcharge Kelly for amounts totaling $5,937,749.42 plus over $2.5 million in interest, which the Attorney General contends is far more than one-half of the Estate's value during [Lisa Simone] Kelly's administration of the Estate," the settlement reads.

Simone Kelly contended that there is “a lot of slander” reported about her mother, encouraging followers to “do your research” on the case.

"I’m going to leave it at that for now. Do your research if you like, but know that there is A LOT of slander out there on my mother. There was a lot of false information put out there that is NOT TRUE. Listen. WE LIVED IT. We are still living in the aftermath of this,” she said.

Simone Kelly concluded by encouraging others to ask Harris why she chose a Nina Simone song at the inauguration as she was getting sworn in as vice president, speculating that the choice was not an accident.

“OH WAIT, While we’re asking Kamala questions ask her why after all of this pain and suffering she put us through a Nina Simone song was sang at the inauguration to swear her in as VP?! She knew what she was doing,” Simone Kelly said.

Musician John Legend performed Nina Simone’s "Feeling Good" during the 2021 inauguration.

