Nine in 10 Spaniards would use digital health passes to travel, survey shows

Passengers wearing protective face masks arrive at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca
·2 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Nine out of 10 Spaniards would use digital health passports to travel, a survey showed on Tuesday, while seven in 10 would store their health data digitally if it meant faster passage through airports and fewer in-person interactions.

Commissioned by travel booking group Amadeus, the survey highlighted Spanish participants' willingness to use digital health technology in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic - as well as their concerns over how, when, and with whom to share such personal information.

Over 35% of respondents were preoccupied about their health information being hacked or a lack of transparency and control over where their data would be shared.

In March, Amadeus announced it would deploy a new feature allowing people to upload documents such as COVID-19 vaccination certificates or PCR test results within the travel tech firm's existing platform for storing identification data.

As the travel industry scrambles for ways to get planes flying again and Europe's tourism-dependent nations eye the upcoming summer season, calls for a harmonised way of sharing traveler health data and flexibilising mobility are growing.

The European Union has said it hopes to have its own "digital green pass" ready in time for the summer, with global airline body IATA announcing the rollout of a similar COVID-19 travel pass this spring.

Spain, the world's second most visited country before the pandemic, plans to conduct its own pilot of so-called vaccine passports ahead of the summer, when it hopes to attract inoculated tourists.

Spain's national infection rate, as measured over the past 14 days, rose to 168 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, up from 128 cases in mid-March, but still well below the 900-case peak seen in late January.

The health ministry registered 8,788 new cases, bringing the total to 3.33 million, while the death toll rose by 126 to 76,037.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Accused drunk driver fatally hit by patrol car after freeway dash, California cops say

    “Had he just gone along with the program, he would be sitting in jail at this point.”

  • Man tried to bring loaded AR-15 into Texas nightclub after argument, prosecutor says

    He was charged in connection with a similar incident about a month before.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Georgia lawmaker won't face charges for voting bill protest

    A district attorney in Atlanta said Wednesday that she will not pursue charges against a Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested during a protest of the state's sweeping new election law. “After reviewing all of the evidence, I have decided to close this matter,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an emailed statement. Rep. Park Cannon, a Democrat from Atlanta, was arrested March 25 after she knocked on the door to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's office while he was on live television speaking about the voting bill he had just signed into law.

  • Trump and Biden officials knew about quality-control problems at the Baltimore facility that ruined 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, report says

    The Emergent BioSolutions plant unknowingly cross-contaminated some 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine with AstraZeneca's earlier this year.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis. Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online. Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

  • EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

    Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

  • Lidl sets opening date for its latest store in Charlotte, with more on the way

    Charlotte’s grocery wars: The discount German grocery has plans to open at least three more stores in the region.

  • Behold Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project: a docuseries on the Invictus Games

    The Netflix series "Heart of Invictus," produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, will follow various service members training for the Invictus Games.

  • Germany backed Janet Yellen's call for a minimum global corporate tax rate, and said 140 countries could agree a deal by summer

    German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Yellen's proposed corporate tax deal could "put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation."

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • The F-15EX has a new name

    And the newest Eagle is called...

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher

  • Aaron Rodgers is getting rave reviews on ‘Jeopardy!’ Could he become permanent host?

    Aaron Rodgers said hosting the quiz show is his “dream job.”

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic that has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • U.S. begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

    Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the U.S. after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.

  • Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

    Bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that's been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated, Norwegian maritime officials said Wednesday. “Life and health are always the first priority during an incident like this, and it must be safe to carry out the rescue,” said Hans Petter Mortensholm, emergency director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration. The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — even though it was listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said.