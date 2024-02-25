Nine alleged thieves arrested in blitz operation in Vallejo

(KRON) – Nine alleged thieves were arrested in blitz operations orchestrated by the Vallejo Police Department and a business on the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane on Thursday.

Vallejo PD said the operation consisted of strategically deploying officers within the store. With the officers in the store, police said there was “rapid response and apprehension of perpetrators.”

Police said nine suspects were arrested. Four of the nine people were reportedly repeat offenders.

The nine suspect’s stolen merchandise totaled to have a $2,606 value.

