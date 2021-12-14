Nine arrested in drug trafficking investigation face federal charges

Dec. 14—MACON — Nine individuals have been taken into custody and are facing federal charges from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration into a group of alleged drug traffickers in Houston and Bibb counties.

Federal arrest warrants were executed in Warner Robins and elsewhere, resulting from a federal indictment returned on Nov. 16, charging the following individuals:

—Antoine Riley, 44, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of cocaine base, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute;

—Antonio Raines, 37, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of cocaine base and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

—Latanya Williams, 39, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute;

—Brittany Smith, 28, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

—Emanuel Ivey, 35, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute;

—Armard Davis, 42, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

—Joseph Day, 48, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of distribution of cocaine base;

—Desmond Griffin, 29, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of distribution of cocaine base;

—Obie Wright, 66, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts of distribution of cocaine base.

The charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum of five years up to a maximum life sentence and a $250,000 fine. The charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine each carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to a maximum life sentence and a $10 million fine. The charge of distribution of cocaine base carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $1,000,000 fine, and the charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute each carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to a maximum sentence of 40 years and a $5 million fine.

Initial appearances for the defendants occurred before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles H. Weigle.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

This case is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, United States Marshals Service, the Monroe County Sherriff's Office, the Bibb County Sherriff's Office, and the Warner Robins Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case.