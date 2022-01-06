Nine arrested in Thursday drug raid by Coshocton authorities

COSHOCTON — Several individuals were taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team executed a search warrant obtained from an investigation into the trafficking of drugs. Located during the search was a large amount of drugs and cash and several firearms.

Three women and six men were arrested and taken into custody. Their names are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

Assisting on scene were the prosecutor's office, Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Coshocton County Dog Warden and Prince's Wrecker Service.

