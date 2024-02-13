Nine arrested in undercover child exploitation sex trafficking operation

Feb. 13—The Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Athens Police Department, and Covenant Rescue Group partnered to conduct an undercover operation, which resulted in the arrest of nine alleged sexual predators targeting children in our community, according to a released issued by LCSO Feb. 13.

The purpose of the operation was to identify, investigate and arrest predators seeking children for sexual acts. These offenders targeted and solicited decoys who they believed to be children. The alleged predators found law authorities while searching online through chat rooms, social media and other sites. They then agreed on cash payments to engage in sexual acts with children and then traveled to designated locations in Limestone County to engage in these unlawful sex acts.

This operation resulted from several months of planning, and authorities say they plan to build on the success of this operation and continue the work.

Those arrested, their charges, and bond amounts are as listed:

Gilbert Jordan, 30, of Madison, Aniah's Law hearing Thursday, Feb. 15 on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree, Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Brandon Adamson, 31, of Athens, Aniah's Law Thursday, Feb. 15, on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree, Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Edgar Castro-Juarez, 28, of Albertville, Aniah's Law Thursday, Feb. 15, on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree, Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Christopher Tomasello, 31, of Blountsville, Aniah's Law Thursday, Feb. 15, on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree, Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Bernardo Sanchez, 43, of Huntsville, Aniah's Law hearing Thursday, Feb. 15, on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree, Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Cameron Abernathy, 29, of Athens, $100,000 cash bond on charges of Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act, Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer.

Jacob Farley, 22, of Huntsville, Aniah's Law Thursday, Feb. 15, on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree, Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Collin McGee, 30, of Athens, Aniah's Law Thursday, Feb. 15, on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree, Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Bobby Pincheon, 37, of Hazel Green, Aniah's Law Thursday, Feb. 15, on charges of Human Trafficking First Degree; Traveling to Meet a Child for Unlawful Sex Act.

Additionally, law authorities offered a strong suggestion for parents to help keep their children safe: Supervise and monitor all electronic devices that your children utilize. These devices, such as smartphones, tablets, video gaming platforms and computers, are an open door to your child's mind. If unguarded, online predators will be looking.