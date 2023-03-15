Nine boys expelled from St. Xavier High School after THC and weapon found

St. Xavier High School is located at 1609 Poplar Level Road in Louisville.

Nine students have been expelled from Louisville's St. Xavier High School after an internal investigation found THC, a compound produced by marijuana plants, and a weapon in a car belonging to one of the students parked off campus.

In a message to parents, school president Paul Colistra and Principal Amy Sample said they reported the incident to police and are cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

The message, sent Tuesday, said no faculty or staff at the private school were involved.

“We take very seriously our policy against drugs, alcohol and weapons on campus,” the message said.

“We will always enforce that policy vigorously and we encourage parents to talk openly with their sons about why adherence to this policy is so important,” the school’s message said. “We will continue to be vigilant, and we ask for your support and prayers as we go forward.”

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said no arrests were made.

St. Xavier spokesman Mike Littell said the students were identified as "distributors" of the THC. He said no additional details of the incident or the students' names would be released.

In 2015, Louisville's Trinity High School announced it would begin mandatory drug testing for students, and in 2019 St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati announced a similar policy.

In 2021, two boys who attended St. Xavier High School in Louisville were charged in connection with a video that appeared to show several students sexually assaulting a boy with a lacrosse stick, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The county attorney’s office said it couldn’t comment on the disposition of that case because both boys were juveniles.

The Xaverian Brothers founded St. Xavier, a boys school at 1609 Poplar Level Road, in 1864.

