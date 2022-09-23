Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say

Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said.

The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two grey Infiniti SUVs outside as they broke the front window and poured into the store one at a time, surveillance video shows.

Police did not say how much merchandise the thieves made off with.

If you have any idea who these nine men are, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: