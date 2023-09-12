Nine cases of locally acquired malaria were found in the U.S. due to mosquitos
West Nile virus and malaria have dominated headlines in the U.S. Just how concerned should you be about both illnesses?
After playing three hours of Assassin's Creed Mirage, it's too early to tell whether Ubisoft has successfully condensed the formula into a shorter game. But that certainly feels like the case, which is a very good thing.
Salesforce executives had a lot to show off during Tuesday's Dreamforce 2023 keynote address, including major updates to both the its Einstein artificial intelligence and its Data Cloud service.
Shared one fan: "This is the best energy drink I've ever had."
The biggest news stories this morning: All the rumors ahead of Apple’s Wonderlust iPhone event today, Logitech’s newest webcam has a giant arm, The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class mixes big range with style.
Meta has rolled out software update v57 for its Quest headsets, and one of the biggest changes it brings is giving you the ability to make your avatar a better representative of what you truly look like.
A small number of Apple's iPhone 15 models could be manufactured in India for the first time.
There is growing alarm about Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after the 10th inmate death at the facility this year amid an ongoing DOJ probe into longtime issues of overcrowding and sanitation. But critics say jail leadership doesn’t want to fix the issues because they have ulterior motives, which includes a new $2B facility.
Director Don Argott takes us inside his buzzy documentary about football's most endearing family. "Sometimes the documentary gods hand you a gift."
Ascento is stepping into the gap with autonomous security patrolling robots called Ascento Guards. Distinguished by their wheel-leg design that can cover a variety of terrain, Ascent’s security patrolling robots are currently deployed on large industrial sites and perform repetitive tasks like perimeter checks, sending alerts to human security guards when needed. The company says that they have covered 3,000 kilometers for outdoor security since early this year.
In a blow to the autonomous trucking industry, the California Senate passed a bill Monday that requires a trained human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving, heavy-duty vehicle operates on public roads in the state. AB 316, which passed the senate floor with 36 votes in favor and two against, still needs to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it becomes law. Newsom has a reputation for being friendly to the tech industry, and is expected to veto AB 316.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Women on TikTok are getting candid about their struggles with "body grief." The post What is ‘body grief’? Women on TikTok get real about mourning their ‘old’ bodies appeared first on In The Know.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
"The Cosby Show" and "7th Heaven" were dropped following their stars' sexual assault scandals, but Masterson's sitcom remains available on Peacock and Prime Video.
Money market accounts offer some of the best features of checking and savings accounts. Here’s how to open a money market account.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Lillard is reportedly still not interested in suitors outside of Miami.
Can you lose money in a money market account? Maybe not in the same way as an investment account, but it is possible to lose value. Here's what to know.