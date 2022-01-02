Nine catalytic converters stolen in Bedford, police say

Jan. 2—BEDFORD, Pa. — State police in Bedford are asking the public for help to find those responsible for the thefts of nine catalytic converters.

Thieves made away with eight catalytic converters worth a total of $2,000 from eight vehicles parked in a garage on U.S. Route 220 Business between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, troopers said.

About the same time, thieves cut off a $200 catalytic converter from under a 1997 Ford Ranchero in the area of Hoagland and Longfellow roads in Bedford Township.

The catalytic converter is the part of the vehicle designed to reduce the pollutants and toxic gas the emissions system produces. It uses metals such as platinum, rhodium and palladium to complete this process.

Thieves are after the exhaust control devices to sell the metals to scrapyards.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.