Nine charged in middle Georgia meth trafficking ring

Jan. 21—MACON — Nine individuals are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia communities.

The federal indictment charged the following defendants:

—Heather Breland, 38, of Atlanta, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Raiford Reeves, aka RH, 42, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

—Travis Warthen, aka Trap, 38, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

—Randall Heath, 62, of Macon, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Lucretia Snellgrove, 51, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Jeremiah Kaleta, 45, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

—Kendall Howard, 30, of Centerville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

—Kenneth Maddox, 30, of Warner Robins, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;

—Luis Acosta, 34, of Centerville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

—Reeves faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years imprisonment up to a maximum of life imprisonment. The remaining defendants each face up to a maximum of life imprisonment.

Co-defendant Maddox is still at-large.

According to the indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury on Jan. 11, the defendants allegedly conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 40 grams of fentanyl between October 2021 and June 2022. In addition, four firearms were seized during the investigation.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Warner Robins Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Peach County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is prosecuting the case.