Nine children aged five to 17 are injured in mass shooting at Ohio gas station

Nine young people ranging in age from five years old to 17 have been injured in a mass shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Ohio.

Gunfire rang out at a Shell station on Warm Springs Road just after 10pm on Friday, police said.

Nine people were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They include a four-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy, two 13-year old girls, one 13-year-old boy, one 14-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy.

Police said a large group was gathered at the gas station for reasons that remain unclear.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

No information has been released about any suspects, and police said no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

A press conference on the shooting is scheduled for 12.45pm local time.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country,” Columbus police Chief Freddie Blackmon said.

“While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us.”