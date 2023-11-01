‘With nine children, we have to manage the Bank of Mum and Dad carefully’

As a parent and grandparent, it feels completely natural to try to help grown-up offspring financially, especially in today’s difficult economic climate.

Even if we’ve taught our children good money habits and they manage to secure a decent job, young adults face an uphill struggle to pay off student debts and meet the high cost of living.

Many feel despondent about ever owning a property, and the Bank of Mum and Dad has stepped in to help where it can. The scale of that help is unprecedented.

Legal & General says the “Bomad” now accounts for over £8bn of gifts and loans, supporting 325,000 house purchases with an average amount of £25,000 (that figure triples in London). That makes the Bank of Mum and Dad Britain’s sixth largest bank.

Except, of course, most of us don’t treat these arrangements as a bank would. Few take legal or financial advice before giving children a large sum of money, and there is often a lack of clarity even over whether funds are a gift or loan.

The Family Building Society found that over 80pc of parents who make a loan to children don’t charge interest. Around two thirds expect (or hope) to be repaid when the beneficiary can afford it, rather than by a fixed date.

Intrinsically, it seems, parents are generous in our efforts to help.

But I’m often asked: how can we balance that desire to help our children, with our own financial needs – especially if retirement looms and, later on, perhaps care costs? When is generous too generous?

And if we have more than one child, how can we be fair to them all? Does treating them fairly mean giving each the exact same amount, or should the sums be adjusted to reflect their circumstances, their salaries or living situation.

As always, there is no simple formula, just some pointers to help make the best of things – and importantly, prevent arguments or resentment between family members. Avoiding misunderstandings will be easier if everyone communicates openly – but giving and receiving money can feel awkward.

If, for example, you gift money hoping you won’t need it yourself, it’s not unreasonable to suggest the favour might be returned if you really need help in old age.

Since gifts are a way of reducing the value of your estate and possible inheritance tax bill (depending on how long you survive), they need documenting and dating.

Money and death are such taboo subjects that it’s hardly surprising most of us don’t button down the details. But there’s a big gap between zero documentation and a commercial bank’s small print.

Our family’s situation highlights a few of the tricky points. Richard and I have a particularly difficult challenge in trying to help nine “next generation” households while maintaining our own.

It started promisingly. Aged 50, I created a spreadsheet with our assets, current and future anticipated earnings and pension, along with some guesswork around when I might retire, and our living expenses from now until, well, the end of our days.

I’ve had to make several hard-to-face-up-to assumptions.

I then divided what was left by nine to give a rough sense of what we could afford to give each child, assuming an equal share. But working out the cash flow projections looked like a Rubik’s cube (which I’ve never been able to solve).

I mapped out the timings of big “ins” and “outs”, too – such as the approximate dates when each child might need help. Geeky, yes, but that exercise produced a bar chart of what would be needed, and when. In short, there was a path we could wriggle through.

But we quickly went off-track. We helped our eldest two in their early married lives, but by different amounts, based on their needs, earnings and personalities, with one couple more fiercely independent.

We will help out the third when he and his wife decide where to make their home. But in all honesty, it gets tricky from there.

My original spreadsheet showed that we would need to sell one of our two properties to even things up. We are lucky to have that option – but the housing market has since hit the skids, so a sale is off the table for the foreseeable future.

I’m hoping that time is on our side, with more years of earning before the next major gifts are needed.

‘Our nine children have wildly different relationships with money, despite their similar upbringings,’ says Helena Morrissey, pictured with her husband Richard - Heathcliff O'Malley

Meanwhile, one adult child has a well-paying job with high earnings potential; she is diligently saving her own money, assuring us that she won’t need help getting on the property ladder.

She saves now by living at home, so arguably we are providing some financial assistance, only less overtly than a one-off gift. Meanwhile, we are improving the house to make it more attractive for sale one day.

You get the gist; it’s a delicate balancing act, not just between our own needs and our children’s, but their personal attitudes to money and opportunity to fend for themselves – plus circumstances, which can be unpredictable. And our nine children, frankly, have wildly different relationships with money, despite their similar upbringings.

A couple seem to subsist on thin air, others who spend every penny (and more) instantly. Among the five now working, none seems influenced in their career choice by how much (or little) they might earn – another trait of millennials and Generation Z.

After all is said and done, I’m sticking with instinct as the best guide to what a parent should do to help: as much as possible, as little as needed.

And while you may not need the small print when it comes to your own children, do study it as if you are thinking of taking out an equity release policy on your home or raiding your pension to help them out.

After all, we need our own oxygen mask on first before we can help others.

