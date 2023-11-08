Nine cited or arrested in Clovis crackdown on unlicensed contractors, regulator says

State regulators arrested or cited nine people trying to work without a contractors license during a recent sting in Clovis, according to a news release.

Clovis Police Department and Fresno County District Attorney’s Office were involved in the Contractors State License Board crack down in late October, officials said.

One man was arrested on six warrants from Madera and Fresno counties, a news release said. Half of those were related to alleged licensing violations. His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days, authorities said.

Eight others were issued a notice to appear in court for allegedly operating as a contractor without a license, the release said. One had bid on a $5,300 concrete job.

State law requires anyone advertising for unlicensed contractor work to clearly state they are not licensed. They also cannot work on jobs valued more than $500, according to the licensing board.

The licensing board stressed the public should be cautious when seeking a contractor and should verify the credentials before hiring anyone, according to registrar David Fogt.

“Our primary purpose is to safeguard consumers from the risks posed by unlicensed contractors,” he said in a news release

State law also restricts down payments to either 10% of the total project cost or $1,000, whichever amount is less, the board said. Payments as the project progresses cannot exceed the value of the work as it’s completed.

Violations can carry punishments of a year in county jail, a $5,000 fine or both.

For more, go to www.cslb.ca.gov or call 1-800-321-2752.