Nine defendants added to California indictment against MS-13 for four previously unsolved murders

Nine defendants added to California indictment against MS-13 for four previously unsolved murders
Jeremy Beaman
·2 min read

A federal grand jury in California added nine people allegedly connected to the MS-13 gang to an indictment regarding a series of previously unsolved homicides, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The indictment, which was filed on Aug. 5 and unsealed this week after four of the defendants were arrested, alleges the defendants participated in the murders of four people, including one victim whose remains were found during a wildfire 10 months later.

The charges added to an expansive July 16 indictment that had already charged nearly two dozen MS-13 gang members and alleged associates whom prosecutors accuse of being involved in various killings, according to a Justice Department news release.

US MARSHALS TO ALLOW ALTERED BODY CAMERA RULES

The superseding indictment including Wednesday's nine additions now names 31 defendants, including 21 who were charged with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. This charge alleges nearly 300 "overt acts," including murder, drug trafficking, and extortion, Wednesday's indictment added.

Prosecutors accuse a number of the defendants of shooting or hacking to death a total of 11 people. Five of the victims were hacked to death in the Angeles National Forest, according to court documents.

The indictment claims that the killings were carried out “for the purpose of gaining entry to and maintaining and increasing position in MS-13 Los Angeles,” court documents said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The defendants are allegedly connected to MS-13 Los Angeles's Fulton clique, which the Justice Department described as "a particularly violent subset of MS-13 that operates in the San Fernando Valley and has been bolstered by an influx of young immigrants from Central America."

Representatives for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Justice Department, Crime, gangs, MS-13, California, indictment

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Nine defendants added to California indictment against MS-13 for four previously unsolved murders

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The FBI Is Selling A Surveillance Plane It Used On Black Lives Matter Protests

    The aircraft watched protests in Washington, DC, in June last year and also flew over Baltimore in 2015 after Freddie Gray’s death.View Entire Post ›

  • Airbnb Offers Free Housing and 'a Safe Place to Rest' for Afghan Refugees

    Airbnb is providing temporary accommodations all over the world to Afghan refugees fleeing their country amidst the Taliban takeover

  • Disturbing review of California sheriff’s department finds serious abuses

    Investigators found significant problems with every part of the Orange county department’s use of force policies and practices An Orange county sheriff’s deputy walks into the Orange county Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana, California. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Over the past year, as employees of the scandal-plagued Orange county sheriff’s department received their official use-of-force training, independent investigators from the county were sitting in. Their

  • GOP Lawmakers Call on Pentagon IG to Investigate Afghanistan Withdrawal

    Representative Carlos Gimenez introduced the resolution, which calls on the Pentagon IG to investigate how the Taliban came to be in possession of U.S. military equipment.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Forward draft tiers

    Connor McDavid should be the No. 1 pick in all fantasy drafts, but here's how the forwards shake out after him.

  • Pentagon denounces House lawmakers' surprise trip to Kabul, says they interfered with 'what we had been planning to do that day'

    "We obviously are not encouraging VIP visits to a very tense dangerous and dynamic situation at the airport," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

  • Rescue teams search for Tennessee flood survivors

    Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said rescuers were going house to house and digging through rubble for about 40 people unaccounted for in the area, directly west of Nashville.Video from the area showed homes caved in and cars wrecked by the floodwaters. Authorities said five or six teams of rescuers were searching through the destruction, some using dogs trained to find people.Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, said late Sunday he would request emergency assistance from the federal government in the next few days after an initial assessment.President Joe Biden said federal emergency officials will coordinate with the state to offer assistance. Record rainfall of up to 17 inches drenched some areas, sparking massive flooding on Saturday afternoon and evening. Especially hard hit was the Humphreys County town of Waverly, about 55 miles west of Nashville. Hundreds of homes were left uninhabitable.Waverly Mayor Wallace Frazier told the Tennessean newspaper that those killed in the flooding ranged in age from babies to the elderly. The Washington Post, citing family members, reported that 7-month-old twins died after they were swept away from their parents' arms.

  • Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations of pregnant women alarms doctors

    States have seen a surge in pregnant women hospitalized due to COVID-19, a worrying trend that doctors linked to fears about the vaccines' effects on unborn infants.

  • Where do Mexican drug cartels get their guns? Often, the United States

    A Washington man tried to sneak an arsenal across the border into a Mexican cartel war zone. His arrest is part of a crackdown by Homeland Security.

  • Lloyd Dobyns Jr, Former NBC News Anchor, Dies at 85

    Lloyd Dobyns Jr., a former NBC News anchor, died Sunday at the age of 85, his old employer said Wednesday. Citing his family, NBC News reported he died in North Carolina from complications after a series of strokes. Dobyns was an NBC News correspondent and anchor during his time with the network. Through his career, he won multiple awards, including a George Foster Peabody medal, a DuPont-Columbia Award, a Humanitas Prize and two Christophers. He was granted an honorary doctorate of humane lette

  • Trump PAC hits Biden on Afghanistan in new digital ad

    Former President Donald Trump is launching a new campaign-style advertisement on digital platforms attacking President Joe Biden, criticizing his embattled successor's handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • This Texas Teen Beat a Murder Rap. Now She’s Wanted for Torching Couple.

    Houston Police DepartmentA young woman in Texas who beat murder charges last year in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with disabilities is now wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a couple’s suburban Houston home, dousing them with a liquid, and setting them ablaze.Authorities on Monday named Emma Presler, 19, as the prime suspect in the horrific Aug. 6 incident, which left 33-year-old Devin Graham dead and his wife, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, hospitalized with burns across

  • U.S. Army Sergeant Found Guilty of Assaulting Black Man

    Jonathan Pentland, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, was found guilty of third-degree assault and battery after pushing a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood back in April.

  • A man discovered passed out in a car in a 7-Eleven parking lot had a gun, drugs, and over 300 California recall ballots

    Investigators from multiple agencies are working together to discern how the man got the ballots and what he intended to do with them.

  • Judge Drops Bombshell, Declares Mistrial for Fraudster Avenatti

    Spencer Platt/GettyA federal judge in California has granted disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti a mistrial in a case accusing him of siphoning millions from his own clients.On Tuesday, Judge James V. Selna ruled that federal prosecutors in Santa Ana failed to turn over evidence to Avenatti before his wire fraud trial—including data from a law firm bookkeeping software program called Tabs, or Tax and Bookkeeping Solutions.Selna set a new trial date for Oct. 12, along with a pretrial conference for

  • Oklahoma attempted robber shot, killed by potential victim in movie theater parking lot: police

    Authorities say a couple was approached by the suspect late Monday night, at which point a man brandished a weapon and fired.

  • Charleston killer Dylann Roof’s death penalty upheld by federal appeals court

    The judges who upheld Dylann Roof’s death penalty for the hate crime murders of nine African-Americans at a Charleston church said “his crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty a just society can impose.”

  • LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video

    The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent stabbing that was caught on video.

  • A newlywed couple found shot to death in Utah, ending a four-day search near national park

    A missing Moab couple were found murdered with a gun after a four-day search.