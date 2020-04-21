Is Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:2689) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll look at Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2689) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings):

0.094 = CN¥5.8b ÷ (CN¥79b - CN¥18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Does Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)'s ROCE appears to be around the 8.2% average of the Forestry industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)'s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

The image below shows how Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)'s ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:2689 Past Revenue and Net Income April 21st 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings).

Do Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)'s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) has current liabilities of CN¥18b and total assets of CN¥79b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)'s ROCE