When Will Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:NINE) future prospects. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the US$86m market-cap company posted a loss of US$65m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Nine Energy Service's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Nine Energy Service, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$2.4m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 100% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Nine Energy Service's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nine Energy Service currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

