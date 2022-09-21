Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited's (ASX:NEC) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Nine Entertainment Holdings (ASX:NEC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Nine Entertainment Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nine Entertainment Holdings is:

15% = AU$315m ÷ AU$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Nine Entertainment Holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Nine Entertainment Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.5%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Nine Entertainment Holdings saw little to no growth in the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing Nine Entertainment Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 0.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Nine Entertainment Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Nine Entertainment Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 91% (implying that the company keeps only 9.4% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Nine Entertainment Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, Nine Entertainment Holdings has paid dividends over a period of eight years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 70% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Nine Entertainment Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. The company has grown its earnings moderately as a result of its impressive ROE. Yet, the business is retaining hardly any of its profits. This might have negative implications on the company's future growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

