Nine families grew by 13 members at Mississippi mass adoption ceremony in Hattiesburg

Monday was a day of celebration for nine families who welcomed 13 new members through a mass adoption ceremony at Forrest County Courthouse in Hattiesburg.

The ceremony was a joint venture between the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, Forrest County Youth Court and Forrest County Chancery Court.

The adoptions were finalized this month so the children could be "Home for the Holidays," the theme for this year's event.

Most of the cases originated in Forrest, Lamar and Stone counties, Youth Court Judge Carol Jones Russell said, but guests came from across Mississippi to support their newest family members.

"This is the perfect season to do this," Russell said. "The children now have forever families. It is an honor to have this mass adoption celebration."

Following the formal adoption proceedings at the courthouse, the families were invited to celebrate during a reception at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.

Adopting a child can take anywhere between six months to two years before the child is able to achieve permanency.

"It is just a joy to be here today," Russell said.

Yetta Wilborn celebrated with her newly adopted son, 6-year-old Alex Wilborn and her extended family at Hattiesburg Cultural Center after a mass adoption ceremony at Forrest County Courthouse, Monday. Nine families welcomed their new children just before the holidays.

The Wilborn family of Hattiesburg grew by one on Monday, with 6-year-old Alex Wilborn joining his new mother Yetta Wilborn and a wealth of new grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins for lunch and activities at the reception. Even members of the Wilborns' church family attended the celebration.

"Today was fun," Alex said.

Yetta Wilborn said she began fostering children in 2022, and Alex was placed with her in February. After spending time with him, she decided to make Alex's stay permanent.

"Today has been nothing but love," Yetta Wilborn said. "It is a great day."

Ten-year-old Riley Akins of Enterprise was all smiles as he ate lunch with his family at the Cultural Center.

"I didn't know it was going to be like this," he said.

Evan and Julie Akins stand with daughter, Priscilla Akins, 13, and newly adopted son, Riley Akins, 10, on the Forrest County Courthouse steps after a mass adoption ceremony Monday in Hattiesburg.

His mother Julie Akins was his teacher a year ago. She was apprehensive about getting two new students in the middle of the school year, but she felt an instant connection when the two met.

"It was something strange when I first saw him," she said. "When I opened the door and saw him, I thought, 'This kid is special.'"

She sent her husband a text message to tell him about the new students.

"This is going to sound crazy, but I believe the Lord spoke to my heart and said, 'You are to adopt one of them,'" Evan Akins said.

He didn't say anything to his wife about the calling at the time.

Later on, Julie Akins learned that Riley, who was in foster care, was not going to be reunited with his birth family.

As the couple learned more about Riley, the discovered he and Evan Akins already had a few things in common. The two share a birthday — Sept. 26. Riley's middle name is Michael, as is Evan's first name.

In time, Julie Akins also began to think about adopting Riley and told her husband about her feelings.

"I already know," Evan Akins told her. "I've been knowing this for some time, and I've been waiting on you to tell me. The Lord's already opened my heart to this. We believe the Lord put us together."

Riley now has a sister, 13-year-old Priscilla Akins, who came to the family through a private adoption.

"Priscilla was literally brought into our home," Evan Akins said.

Priscilla said she likes having a younger brother, even when he is annoying.

"It's all OK," she said.

