Nine House centrists double down on passing infrastructure before budget

Hans Nichols
·2 min read

The nine House centrists pressing for a quick vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are doubling down on their position that the House should pass the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill before moving to the Democrat-only $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

Why it matters: After a week of pressure from White House officials — as well as their own Democratic congressional leaders — the nine centrist lawmakers are not dropping their demands.

What they're saying: "We cannot wait," said Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.) "Everyone knows time kills deals."

  • "We must pass the $1 trillion Senate physical infrastructure package immediately and send it to the president without changing it and without linking it to the $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package,” said Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii).

  • "We should first vote immediately on the bipartisan infrastructure package, send it to the president's desk, and then quickly consider the budget resolution, which I plan to support," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). "We need to get people to work and shovels in the ground."

The big picture: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have been privately advising the nine House centrist lawmakers all week, ahead of a planned vote by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday to move forward with the budget package.

  • Administration officials, including National Economic Council director Brian Deese, legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell, House liaison Shuwanza Goff and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, have been contacting lawmakers and urging them to reconsider.

  • Pelosi referred to their tactics as “amateur hour” in a leadership call earlier this week, Politico reported.

  • But the group is remaining unified, and the conversations with the senators appear to have bolstered their resolve.

Between the lines: Some of the nine lawmakers are vowing to support the reconciliation process as soon they receive a vote on infrastructure.

  • “I believe we should bring the bipartisan infrastructure package, supported by 50 Senate Democrats and 19 Republicans, to the floor for a vote and immediate passage next week for the President’s swift signature,” said Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas). "Immediately thereafter, I will support a budget resolution and look forward to the negotiation of a reconciliation package."

  • Others are less explicit that they are committed to vote for $3.5 trillion in new spending.

  • “The ambiguity of the reconciliation process would leave the bipartisan infrastructure package in limbo and lead to possible failure,” said Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.).

  • Manchin and Sinema advising House centrists on push for bipartisan infrastructure deal

    In Democratic Standoff, Manchin and Sinema Advising House Moderates: Report

Centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are reportedly advising — and encouraging — the nine moderate House Democrats who are threatening to derail the party's $3.5 trillion budget plan containing major portions of President Biden's economic agenda. The nine House members have threatened to withhold their support for the budget blueprint unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agrees to a quick vote on the $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate.

    In Democratic Standoff, Manchin and Sinema Advising House Moderates: Report

Centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are reportedly advising — and encouraging — the nine moderate House Democrats who are threatening to derail the party's $3.5 trillion budget plan containing major portions of President Biden's economic agenda. The nine House members have threatened to withhold their support for the budget blueprint unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agrees to a quick vote on the $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate.

    After a trip 1,200 feet underground, Biden's labor secretary has a new appreciation for coal miners

DALLAS, West Virginia — Sen. Joe Manchin understands the importance of actually being there. Places and people can have an effect on someone who has never walked in their shoes, in a way abstract arguments never can.

    The president has very little political capital to spend on foreign policy issues.

    House Democrats push voting bill that aims to upend Supreme Court decisions

House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping election bill that would reestablish provisions of the Voting Rights Act the Supreme Court has already struck down in an effort to advance voting reforms that have repeatedly stalled on Capitol Hill.

    White House withholds support of Democratic carbon border tax

(Reuters) -The White House is withholding support for a Democratic proposal to impose a pollution tax on imports from China and other countries, casting doubt on whether Democrats will be able to deploy what environmentalists consider one of the greatest weapons to tackle global climate change in a massive spending bill this year.

    Texas schools can ignore Abbott's mask mandate ban for now, all-GOP Texas Supreme Court says

    Israel approves Qatari aid to Gaza after May conflict, defence minister says

Israel said on Thursday it agreed with Qatar and the United Nations on a mechanism to transfer aid from the Gulf State to Gaza, boosting prospects for relief in the Palestinian enclave after it was devastated in an Israel-Hamas conflict.

    S.Korea extends social distancing, allows fully vaccinated some leeway

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea has extended its social distancing curbs for two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, while allowing vaccinated people some latitude, its prime minister said on Friday.

    Johnson & Johnson Touts Rybrevant Label Expansion After Rare Lung Cancer Approval

Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced preliminary data from the Phase 1 CHRYSALIS study evaluating Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutations.

    Fed cautions trajectory of pandemic could derail economic progress

The Federal Reserve is happy with the progress the economy has made so far but cautions that the trajectory of the pandemic could derail things.

    Inside Teachers Unions' Tone Shift on Vaccine Mandates

Last week teachers unions expressed support for mandatory COVID vaccinations for all public school employees who come in contact with students or other staff members.

    Stan Van Gundy has been celebrated by many NBA observers for frequent tweeting.

    Biggest Tax Hike on Wealthy Since '93 Is Bogged Down in U.S. Congress

(Bloomberg) -- Wealthy Americans wondering how much more taxes they'll owe after Democrats pass their sweeping social-spending package may have to wait until deep into the fall, or later, to find out.

    Exclusive-FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.

    Many readers say U.S. bishops, led by José Gómez, are hypocritical. Others say the church must deny Communion to pro-abortion-rights Catholics.

    As the Bears prepare for their second preseason game, here are the players we'll be keeping an eye on against the Bills.

    UK should mandate vaccines for everyone. Here's why they probably won't.

Linda Blackford: Yes, it would be great if UK could stand as the flagship leaders for science and truth instead of bowing to Frankfort gaslighters. But it won't happen.

    Deposed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resurfaces in UAE after fleeing Kabul

The United Arab Emirates confirmed Wednesday that it had accepted runaway deposed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country for "humanitarian considerations."

    US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities

The Biden administration announced Thursday it will automatically erase student loan debt for more than 300,000 Americans with severe disabilities that leave them unable to earn significant incomes.