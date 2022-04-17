Nine wounded at rural South Carolina bar in state’s second mass shooting in two days

The Cara’s Lounge Bar and Grill in Furman, South Carolina (Cara’s Lounge)

At least nine people have been injured in a shooting at a club in South Carolina on Easter morning, according to state officials.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) told The Independent that it was investigating a shooting at a bar and grill called Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, just outside the small rural town of Furman.

“At this time there are no fatalities,” said the spokesperson, though they gave no information about the severity of the injuries.

They said SLED was asked to lead the probe into the incident by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, about 80 miles west of Charleston, the state’s biggest city.

An archived version of the bar’s Facebook page, which was made private on Sunday morning, advertised an Easter party on Saturday night.

It comes just one day after 14 people were injured in a mass shooting at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, with nine shot and five more hurt in the panic as shoppers fled the violence.

Columbia Police chief William Holbrook said authorities believed the shooting was “not a random act of violence” but triggered by “some kind of conflict” between armed people who knew each other.

“We don’t believe this was random,” said Mr Holbrook. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Police arrested 22-year-old Jewayne M Price on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, with more charges possible.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office has been asked for comment.