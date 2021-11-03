Nine indicted in ‘large-scale drug trafficking organization’ operating out of Lexington

Karla Ward
·2 min read

Nine people have been indicted in federal court in connection with a “large-scale drug trafficking organization” that allegedly was bringing narcotics from California to Lexington, then selling them in other parts of the state, authorities say.

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force announced the indictment Tuesday, saying they had been investigating the case for 10 months and had seized about 22 pounds of methamphetamine and just under three pounds of heroin/fentanyl during the investigation..

“This organization was believed to be obtaining narcotics from California and having those narcotics transported to Lexington,” the task force said in a statement released on Facebook. “These narcotics were then being distributed to other local areas, including Clark, Montgomery, and Powell County.”

The people charged in a 27-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Lexington Oct. 21 are accused of conspiring “to distribute 500 grams or more of mixtures or substances containing” meth and fentanyl in Fayette, Clark, Montgomery and Powell counties between October 2020 and September, according to the indictment.

The government is seeking the forfeiture of more than $115,000 and eight firearms as part of the case, the indictment indicates.

Those indicted are Craig Robertson, Casey Creech, Brenda Nicole Fugate, Houston Johnson, Patricia Morgan, Angela Halsey, Tony Fugate, Pamela Smith Baker and Michael Dustin Johnson.

“Charges included conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in furtherance of narcotic trafficking and money laundering,” the drug task force release stated.

An affidavit filed in federal court by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives states that Robertson, who lives in Lexington and is “originally from California, is suspected of arranging for the importation of controlled substances from California to Kentucky.”

The document also says that Robertson “employs” Creech, Brenda Fugate and possibly other people “to distribute the drugs in bulk quantity in Kentucky.” The affidavit indicates that drugs were being stored and transactions completed out of Fugate’s home on Ashford Lane off Tates Creek Road outside of Man o’ War Boulevard in Lexington. The drugs were also stored at an apartment in Steeplechase Apartments on Lindenhurst Drive that Robertson had directed Fugate to rent, according to the affidavit. That apartment complex also is outside of Man o’ War near Todds Road.

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force said more arrests and charges are expected as part of the investigation.

