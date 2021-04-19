Nine injured after gunfire erupts at 12-year-old's birthday party

Gunfire that erupted at a 12-year-old’s birthday party in Louisiana last week left nine teenagers injured, including two who remain hospitalized, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in LaPlace, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, the sheriff’s office in St. John the Baptist Parish said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and the sheriff, Mike Tregre, said that “not one” witness has given authorities a formal statement about what happened.

The sheriff’s office said investigators believe more than 60 people were gathered at the party when an argument broke out between two groups with an ongoing feud. Two guns were fired, authorities said.

The injured included:

A 17-year-old boy shot in the arm

A 16-year-old boy grazed in the ribs

A 15-year-old boy shot in the foot

A 14-year-old boy shot in the leg

A 13-year-old boy shot in the leg

A 12-year-old shot in both legs

A 16-year-old boy shot in the stomach

A 14-year-old boy shot in the head

Seven of the wounded partygoers were treated and released at a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The boys shot in the stomach and head remained hospitalized in stable condition.

It wasn’t clear if the injured 12-year-old was the boy having a birthday party.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.