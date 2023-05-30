Nine injured in shooting on Hollywood, Fla., boardwalk; several victims taken to children’s hospital

Nine people were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Fla., according to local police.

Several victims were taken to a children’s hospital, said police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, though she did not release any ages or details on their condition.

Cops were still responding into the evening after two groups clashed, leading to gunfire. One person had been detained and another was being sought. There were no reports of deaths.

People were seen frantically fleeing the scene at 6:41 p.m. in footage on an area live cam, WFOR-TV reported.

Emergency responders rushed to aid multiple people. Their conditions were not known Monday night. Police said officers would be on hand for hours as the investigation unfolded.

At least three of the shooting victims were minors, according to WFOR.

Hollywood Beach, a popular coastal spot 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami, was packed with holiday visitors.

“Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a brief statement.

With News Wire Services