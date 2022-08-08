Nine killed in Kansas City metro last week, including five Sunday. Here’s what we know

Nine people were killed across the Kansas City region last week, including five people who died in separate shootings Sunday, according to police.

One of the killings occurred Sunday when Kansas City police fatally shot a person at a gas station on the city’s east side. That shooting is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident marked the third fatal police shooting in the city this year.

The week’s violence also included three homicides in Raytown. The city has reported five homicides so far this year and reported six killings in all of 2021.

The metro area has suffered 152 homicides so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star, including 99 killings in Kansas City. At this time last year, there were 97 homicides in Kansas City.

Here is a timeline of the violence over the past week in the metro area.

Two killed in four days in Kansas City

Kansas City police officers found a man who had been shot to death while they patrolled the North Town Fork Creek neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

The man, who was later identified as 35-year-old George Richards, was lying partially in the road as officers in the Metro Patrol Division drove past, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Richards was unresponsive, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, Foreman said. No 911 calls, including reports of gunfire, were made in the area before officers discovered the man, Foreman said.

As of Monday evening, police had no information about a possible suspect.

Later in the week, police were called to the scene of a double shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near 50th Street and Wabash Avenue in the Blue Hills neighborhood, Foreman said.

Inside a vehicle located one block west of Olive Street, officers found two unresponsive women who had been shot. Both women were transported to a hospital, Foreman said.

One of the women, who was later identified as 28-year-old Mausheya Jackson, died at the hospital. The other victim suffered injuries that police didn’t believe to be life-threatening, Foreman said.

Police were still investigating Thursday to learn the exact area where the women had been shot, the events that led to the shooting and whether or not the victims knew each other, Foreman said.

Woman fatally stabbed by ex-boyfriend in Raytown

Officers responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to a report of a stabbing near Edgewood Manor Health Care Center at 11900 Jessica Lane, police said.

They discovered a woman, who was later identified as Latoya Brown, with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Andre Williams, who two people identified as Brown’s ex-boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Sunday.

One killed Saturday in Kansas City

Officers responded at 4 p.m. Saturday to reports of a stabbing in the 3000 block of 49th Street at a North Town Fork Creek apartment complex, Foreman said.

Police discovered a man suffering from stab wounds in an apartment building stairwell. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from the injuries, Foreman said.

As of Saturday, police had not identified a suspect in the case.

Two teens killed in Raytown Sunday

Two teenagers were killed in a double shooting Sunday afternoon, Raytown police said.

Officers responded just after 12 p.m. to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road, where they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds, Cpl. Jeffery Peterman, a spokesman for the Raytown Police Department, said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital and died a short time later, Peterman said.

A suspect in the shooting turned themselves in to police in Kansas City Sunday, he said.

The victims have not been identified publicly.

Three killed Sunday in Kansas City

Three people died in separate shootings Sunday in Kansas City.

Kansas City police responded just after noon to the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, Foreman said. Officers believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and police are not looking for other suspects, Foreman said.

Police later shot and killed a person in a gas station parking lot near 55th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m., said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol investigates police shootings in Kansas City.

Kansas City police checked a vehicle they identified as stolen in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 on Prospect Avenue while the person who was in the SUV was inside the gas station, Lowe said.

The officers were in uniform and standing outside the van when the individual exited the gas station and got into the SUV, Lowe said.

The individual backed the vehicle up, turned around and sped toward the officers, Lowe said.

“At that point in time the officer dove out of the way and the suspect vehicle struck the van, the Kansas City Police Department van,” Lowe said. “At that time, that’s when the shots were fired.”

The person that police shot was declared dead at the hospital, Lowe said. Officials declined to give any information on the victim until family was notified.

No information was immediately available regarding how many officers fired their weapons or how many shots were fired.

One person who said he was in the area at the time of the shooting said he heard 16 shots. Another man said he heard “a lot” of gunshots.

Police later responded to a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 9900 block of Walnut Street in south Kansas City.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle in an apartment complex parking list, Foreman said. He was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available.

Police ask anyone with information in any of last week’s killings to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).