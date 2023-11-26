Nine Line BBQ takes on the Amarillo barbeque landscape

In the crowded landscape of barbeque, a new pitmaster has staked his claim to make the best barbeque in the city of Amarillo, with the opening of Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road, where Robinsons BBQ used to be located.

Nine Line BBQ, owned by certified pitmaster John Blanda III, is named after the military process for calling in crucial medical assistance. After a long and arduous task of getting the building ready for its opening, Blanda had its grand opening on Nov. 10, featuring a performance of the National Anthem by Paris Rodriguez and live music from The Three Cats.

A young boy looks over the Missing Man Table at Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

Blanda and wife Anastasia are both veterans, and the restaurant has many reminders of its respect for those who served. As you drive up to the establishment, service flags greet you, and when you walk into the restaurant, the Missing Man Table is set up to honor those who were lost in battle.

Military flags of all services greet customers at Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

Originally from Houston, Blanda moved to Amarillo in 2012 to work at Pantex, where he worked for about a decade. He said he has been perfecting his cooking style since high school, learning from as many sources as he could come up with, including YouTube tutorials. Once he got his first smoker, he started experimenting and producing his own recipes.

John and Anastasia Blanda stand in front of their newly opened restaurant Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

Blanda said that he has competed in BBQ competitions for years, has completed the BBQ Champs Academy Class and later became nationally certified as a Pit Master by Butcher BBQ, which included courses by two-time world BBQ champion David Bouska. Blanda said that there are classes and certifications at each step to reach that level, including placing at two consecutive nationally ranked competitions to be certified.

The enticing looking ribs at Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

“I have worked for years to learn all that I can and try to make the best food possible,” Blanda said.

Unlike its predecessor, Nine Line BBQ will take and serve orders at its table with no counter. Catering is also offered.

During his time at Pantex, Blanda started his side business with catering with his huge smoker. The catering was so successful that it was taking him away from his home life, so the inspiration grew within him after his last competition season to open his own restaurant.

An employee greets customers at the newly opened Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

While doing all the staples of BBQ, including ribs, brisket, and pork, Blanda has a special smoked meatloaf that is served only on Mondays until it sells out - and it regularly sells out. This writer can personally attest that the meat loaf is quite delicious.

Blanda describes his food as Texas BBQ with a twist, saying that he does not believe good barbeque needs sauce to taste good.

A couple enjoys a meal at Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road.

Nine Line is located at 5920 Hillside Road and is open Thursday through Monday. The business is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, go to https://ninelinebbq.com/ .

John Blanda shows off his smoked brisket at Nine Line BBQ on Hillside Road in Amarillo.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Nine Line BBQ opens in Amarillo, offers barbeque with a twist