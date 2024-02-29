Piles of items, carpet, couches, toys and more lined the streets in Monroe after storm drains backed up and basements flooded. Last year, from Aug. 24-26, several counties in Michigan were impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

According to a press release by the Michigan Department of Treasury, individual and business taxpayers who reside in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties can request additional time to file state tax returns and pay state tax bills, with penalties and interest waived.

Individuals unable to meet filing or payment deadlines due to this disaster should call 517-636-4486. Businesses should call 517-636-6925.

In addition, affected taxpayers may write to request disaster-related tax relief. When writing, the following must be included in the correspondence: Name and account number of the individual or business taxpayer. Reason for the relief request. Taxpayer address within one disaster area or address of the tax preparer located in the disaster area. Taxpayers should send the completed correspondence to the following address:

Michigan Department of TreasuryAttn: Disaster Tax ReliefLansing, Michigan 48922

More information is available at michigan.gov/taxes.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Nine Michigan counties can request more time to file state taxes