Nine migrants flee from boat beached in Manalapan

Nine immigrants fled a beached boat along 1600 S. Ocean Blvd. in Manalapan Wednesday morning, prompting an ongoing search.

As of Wednesday afternoon, seven the migrants have been found. Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies are working with the Manalapan Police Department to find the remaining two migrants, who they believe to be hiding in the nearby area. Once found, the United States Border Patrol will take over the investigation.

North and southbound traffic is blocked from 100 S. Ocean Blvd. to 4000 S. Ocean Blvd. in Manalapan, according to the Police Department.

