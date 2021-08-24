Nine months after being found dead in downtown Baltimore, man’s death ruled a homicide

Nine months after a 21-year-old man was found dead in the back seat of a car outside a downtown Baltimore hotel, authorities have determined he was asphyxiated.

The circumstances, unclear at the time, remain so — at least publicly.

On Nov. 11, 2020 around 8:30 p.m., a police officer heard three gunshots and found two men in the back seat of a vehicle in the 100 block of E. Redwood St.

A 24-year-old man had been shot in the leg, and another man, Darius Kimbrough, was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

At the time, the chief medical examiner’s office said there was no obvious cause of death, and they were waiting on toxicology tests.

But now, police say the medical examiner ruled last week that Kimbrough was killed by asphyxiation. It’s not clear how that information was developed nine months later.

There was no one in the front seat of the vehicle when Kimbrough and the gunshot victim were found, nor do police say a weapon was recovered.

No one has been charged in connection with the attack, police said.

In an online obituary, family members wrote that Kimbrough was “loving, kindhearted and entertaining.”

“Although Darius was taken too soon, he lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored him,” the obituary said.

At the time of his death, Kimbrough also had a pending lawsuit against the police department, brought in 2017 and relating to an incident that occurred in 2014 when he said he was mistakenly arrested as a car theft suspect and assaulted by officers. All charges were dropped when the officers failed to show up for a court hearing. Records show his attorney is continuing to pursue the lawsuit on behalf of his estate.

Also Tuesday, police identified the man who was fatally shot Saturday night in the 2100 block of E. Preston St. as Isaac Caldwell, 62. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information was asked to call 410-396-2100.