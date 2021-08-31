Nine musical artists inducted into 2021 Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo GettyA Florida talk radio host referred to himself as “Mr. Anti-Vax.” In Tennessee, a different conservative radio host recommended ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, instead of vaccines. Both died of COVID-19 in recent weeks, joining a score of prominent coronavirus skeptics and vaccine critics to succumb to the virus.“I’ve lost track, really, of the number of low-level Republican celebrities and conservative media figures who have been hospitalized