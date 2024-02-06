Nine NJ residents charged in crackdown on New York City Housing Authority

Nine New Jersey residents were among 70 current and former employees of the New York City Housing Authority arrested Tuesday on bribery and extortion charges in "the largest single-day bribery takedown in the history of the Justice Department."

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at a news conference that the corruption was so widespread over the past decade that it affected nearly a third of the 335 housing developments citywide where 1 in 17 New Yorkers lived.

“Instead of acting in the interests of NYCHA residents, the City of New York, or taxpayers, the 70 defendants charged today allegedly used their jobs at NYCHA to line their own pockets," Williams said. "NYCHA residents deserve better."

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams

Williams said housing superintendents, assistant superintendents and other employees demanded over $2 million in bribe money from contractors in exchange for over $13 million of work, which usually involved small but essential jobs such as plumbing or window repairs that did not require competitive bidding.

“If the contactors didn’t pay up, the defendants wouldn’t give them the work. That’s classic pay-to-play, and this culture of corruption at NYCHA ends today,” Williams said.

Authorities said that the defendants typically demanded the payment of bribes valued at between 10% and 20% of jobs that sometimes cost as little as $500 to $2,000.

The NYCHA receives over $1.5 billion in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development annually.

New Jerseyans charged

The New Jersey residents arrested on Tuesday and charged with solicitation and receipt of a bribe, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, and extortion under color of official right, which carries a max 20-year sentence, were:

Roberto Cartagena, 48, of Union City

Rigoberto Charriez, 34, of Toms River

George Kemp, 48, of Irvington, was also charged with conspiracy to solicit and receive a bribe and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Jaime Lan, 57, of Stewartsville

Tara Lucas, 50, of Linden

Orlando Pardo, 56, of Maywood

Dwarka Rupnarain, 63, of Middletown

Clarence Samuel, 53, of Irvington

Alex Tolozano, 57, of Maywood

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement: “The Justice Department will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who abuse their positions in public service in order to enrich themselves. The crimes alleged in this case are serious violations of the public trust."

This article contains material from the Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ residents charged in NYC Housing Authority crackdown