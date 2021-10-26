Nine NYC therapists arrested for stealing $3.3 million through bogus appointments

Nine therapists for developmentally disabled kids scammed the city Department of Health out of millions of dollars by pretending they worked nearly impossible hours, the feds said Tuesday.

The crew of therapists cheated the state’s Early Intervention Program out of more than $3.3 million, according to a complaint unsealed in Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday. The program seeks to help struggling youngsters through services like speech and physical therapy.

The most flagrant fraudster wrapped up in the takedown was therapist Manuel Moore, 36, who was paid nearly $700,000 for “non-existent EIP sessions,” according to the feds.

Moore claimed he worked sessions like the Cal Ripken Jr. of therapy, going 854 days while taking just a single day off — at least according to his own records. Over a three-year period from 2015 to 2018, he claimed to have worked on 98% of all days, including holidays, the feds alleged.

During more than 6,000 of his sessions, Moore’s cell phone records show he was not in the area of his appointment, according to the feds.

Another therapist, Mercedes Falcon, 57, allegedly claimed that she started sessions with kids aged 3 and under as early as 4:00 a.m. The sessions sometimes ended as late as 3:00 a.m.

The nine workers allegedly engaged in the schemes between 2015 and 2019. The city discovered them by simply looking for “unusually high-billing” therapists and then checking if they actually did the work they claimed to have done, according to a declaration filed in court by an FBI agent.

Almost $1 million of the stolen money came from Medicaid while another $2 million came from the city Health Department, according to the feds.

The scam didn’t only harm the state and federal government, which lost money, but also the kids, authorities said.

“These nine defendants not only stole more than $3.3 million in public funds but also robbed more than 200 New York City children of essential Early Intervention services they were entitled to receive,” Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett said.

Prosecutors alleged that Moore and most of the other charged therapists briefly halted their scam in 2018 when the feds busted eight therapists for similar practices.

“After the October 2018 arrests, Moore’s billing practices temporarily changed,” dropping 50% for a two-month period compared to the eight months before that, prosecutors wrote.

“By March and April 2019, however, Moore’s average claimed hours worked per week had returned to their previous levels.”

The other therapists arrested in the scheme were Marsiste Adolphe, 58; Kikelomo Ogundiran, 54; Roselee Johnson, 73; Jeanette Monclova, 69; Margaret Dominique-Mclain, 54; Tracy Gibson, 37; and Dino Paolicelli, 58.

They were set to be arraigned Tuesday in Brooklyn Federal Court.