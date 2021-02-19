Nine Oath Keeper militia members charged with conspiracy to attack Capitol

(Independent)
(Independent)

Federal prosecutors have charged nine alleged members of the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers militia with conspiring to attack the US Capitol on 6 January to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election, among one of the largest indictments in the wake of the attack.

Six people believed to be involved with the militia group were added as defendants to an existing indictment for three other alleged members on Friday. Seven others were allegedly among a “stack” of rioters in tactical gear who coordinated their assault on the halls of Congress using messaging apps and social media, according to Justice Department prosecutors.

A 21-page indictment alleges that the defendants “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and others known and unknown” to break into the Capitol building and obstruct the certification of electoral college votes from the 2020 presidential election during a joint session of Congress.

Federal prosecutors said that the militia group has recruited military veterans and former law enforcement officers to join the ranks of the loosely organised group, which believes the government has been “co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights”, according to prosecutors.

More follows...

Recommended Stories

  • 6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack

    Six more people linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday. The case against those affiliated with the Oath Keepers is the largest conspiracy case brought by the U.S. Justice Department so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The six new people arrested this week are indicted alongside three others who were charged last month with plotting to undo President Joe Biden's victory.

  • DOJ charges 6 more defendants in the Oath Keepers movement with conspiracy in the Capitol insurrection

    "Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your s---!!" one of the defendants wrote in a December Facebook message, prosecutors said.

  • Justice Sotomayor targeted by gunman who killed federal judge’s son

    Judge Esther Salas is working toward passing legislation that would erase all personal information of judges from the Internet. The gunman who attacked US District Court Judge Esther Salas’ family possibly had Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on his list. In a CBS 60 Minutes interview set to air Sunday, Salas says documents were found in a locker used by the gunman, which could insinuate Roy Den Hollander had additional plans.

  • 9 more convictions tossed in infamous Chicago police scandal

    A judge on Friday threw out felony convictions of nine more people framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant, including that of a man who gained fame more than two decades ago when his life in a notorious housing project was chronicled in an award-winning documentary. The judge's ruling at the request of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office is the latest chapter in a story of corruption that dates back years and led courts beginning in 2016 to start overturning convictions in drug cases of African Americans who were framed by former Sgt. Ronald Watts. With Friday's ruling, judges have thrown out well over 100 convictions.

  • Matthew McConaughey stamps out rumour he turned down Titanic role

    ‘Gossip over the years was that I had the role in Titanic and turned it down. Not factual,’ said actor

  • Why 4 Analysts Like Walmart's Stock After Pullback

    Retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported Thursday with fourth-quarter results that sent the stock down 6% on the day amid minimal EPS growth and elevated near-term investments. Multiple Walmart analysts continue to see a bullish picture and are recommending investors buy the dip. The Walmart Analysts: Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintains an Outperform rating on Walmart's stock with a price target lowered from $165 to $155. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintains an Overweight rating with a price target lowered from $156 to $154. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma maintains an Overweight rating with an unchanged $180 price target. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintains a Buy rating with an unchanged $164 price target. Raymond James Recaps Walmart's Q4: Walmart reported fourth-quarter revenue of $152.1 billion versus the Street's estimate of $148.6 billion, while EPS of $1.39 was shy of the $1.51 per share expected due to COVID-19 and SG&A pressures, Griffin said in a note. Walmart's U.S. comps of 8.6% were "well above" the research firm's 5% estimate and can be attributed to a strong holiday season and continued momentum in January, the analyst said. The average ticket size was up 22% year-over-year, but transactions were down 11%, as consumers appear to be consolidating shopping trips, he said. Online sales in the U.S. were up 69% year-over-year, and recent momentum and gains look "permanent," Griffin said. This should translate to improved e-eommerce operating income and contribute to consistent EBIT growth for the business as a whole, the analyst said. "Our positive thesis remains relatively unchanged, as we continue to see Walmart as a long-term winner in today's retail environment." Morgan Stanley On Walmart's 'Prudent Initiatives': Walmart's 2022 financial performance will be "hampered" by heavy investments, but these are "prudent initiatives" to build on its competitive moat and improve the customer experience versus faster-growing rivals, especially Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Gutman said in a note. View more earnings on WMT Walmart's U.S. 2020 EBIT of around $19.5 billion is nearly $2 billion lower than what it was in 2014, and management's latest investment cycle announcement means the "hits keep coming," the analyst said. Yet growth is expected to resume beyond the current cycle, and management's focus on automation, improving its supply chain, and investing in its people will support its terminal value, he said. "WMT's longer-term risk/reward is still favorable despite the near-term P&L setback, keeping us Overweight." KeyBanc Highlights Walmart's International Business: Walmart's moves to divest its U.K., Japan, and Argentina businesses is part of a strategy to cut exposure to lower growth markets and focus elsewhere, Yruma said in a note. Walmart will pay more attention in growing its business in Canada, Mexico, India and China, the analyst said. Of particular note, Walmart's e-commerce sales in Mexico were up 171% year-over-year in 2020 and up 89% in China, he said. Also, the company's focus on local markets and investments in Flipkart and other hubs of innovation will "provide learnings" for Walmart to enact throughout the business, according to KeyBanc. Goldman Sachs Encouraged By Walmart's Guidance: Investors appear to be disappointed with Walmart's outlook, but management's long-term revenue guidance of 4% growth and faster operating income growth was encouraging, McShane said in a note. These growth prospects could occur as soon as fiscal 2022, the analyst said. Walmart's increased investment is also a result of higher sales dollars in 2020 and an increase in its cash position from $9.5 billion at the end of 2019 to $17.7 billion, she said. The company likely still has a higher than normal cash balance so it has additional flexibility moving forward, according to Goldman Sachs. WMT Price Action: Shares of Walmart were trading higher by 0.3% at $138.07 at last check Friday. Photo courtesy of Walmart. Latest Ratings for WMT DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021R5 CapitalDowngradesHoldSell View More Analyst Ratings for WMT View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Early Reaction To Walmart's Q4© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will voters remember? Cruz trip tests durability of scandal

    Ted Cruz's political career already featured many surprise twists before a jaunt to Mexico this week brought him a new level of notoriety. The Texas senator was once the biggest threat to Donald Trump capturing the 2016 presidential nomination. During a particularly bitter stretch of that year's Republican primary, Cruz called Trump a “coward” and “pathological liar.”

  • Police, soldiers bring lethal skill to militia campaigns against US government

    Militia members associated with the Three Percenters movement conducting a military drill in Flovilla, Ga., in 2016, days after Trump's election. After his 2020 defeat, Three Percenters were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImageThousands of police and soldiers – people professionally trained in the use of violence and familiar with military protocols – are part of an extremist effort to undermine the U.S. government and subvert the democratic process. According to an investigative report published in the Atlantic in November into a leaked database kept by the Oath Keepers – one of several far-right and white supremacist militias that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 – 10% of Oath Keepers are current police officers or military members. Another significant portion of the group’s membership is retired military and law enforcement personnel. The hate group – founded by a former Army paratrooper after Barack Obama’s 2008 election – claimed “an improbable 30,000 members who were said to be mostly current and former military, law enforcement and emergency first responders” in 2016, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Three Percenters, another militia present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, also draws a substantial portion of its members from law enforcement, both military and civilian. Larry Brock, a pro-Trump rioter arrested with zip-tie handcuffs, allegedly for taking hostages, is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who posted content from the Three Percenters online. The militia movement is a militarized stream of the American far-right. Its members promote an ideology that undermines the authority and legitimacy of the federal government and stockpile weapons. When militia members have a professional background with the military or police, it enhances the ability of these groups to execute sophisticated and successful operations. It also helps them convey a patriotic image that obscures the security threat they present. A member of the Oath Keepers at a rally to overturn the 2020 election results at the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 5, 2021. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Longstanding ties The day before the Biden inauguration, by late afternoon, 12 National Guardsmen deployed to Washington, D.C. had been removed from that duty after an investigation problems in their past; two had apparent ties to right-wing militias. Far-right elements have always had some presence in U.S. security forces. Throughout the 20th century, many local police departments were heavily populated with Ku Klux Klan members. The connections between terror groups and law enforcement enabled discrimination and violence against African Americans, Jews and other minorities. In 1923, all the Black residents of Blandford, Indiana were forced out of town to an unknown location following accusations that an African American man assaulted a young girl. The unlawful “deportation” was conducted and organized by the local sheriff, a Klansman, with the assistance of local Klan chapters. Wade Michael Page, the U.S. Army veteran who killed six Sikh worshipers in 2014. FBI via Getty Images Many U.S. military bases have also had cells of neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups throughout the 20th century. In 1995, three paratroopers from Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, were arrested and charged in the killing of a Black couple in Fayetteville. Two were sentenced to life in prison for the murders. The Army initiated an investigation at the base, which was known for being a hub of the National Alliance, then the country’s most influential American neo-Nazi group. The Army identified and discharged 19 paratroopers for participating in hate activities. One went on to kill six worshipers in a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin in August 2012. He died in a police shootout. Growing convergence Concerns about the penetration of far-right elements into the military and law enforcement have become acute in the last decade with the emergence of militias like the Oath Keepers, which was founded on the principle of recruiting police and military. Oath Keepers pledge to disobey orders on the job which they deem contradict the Constitution. The militias’ success secretly infiltrating police departments contributed to the emergence of new far-right associations that openly recruit law enforcement, like the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers of America. Founded in 2011 by former Arizona sheriff Richard Mack, the group promotes the notion – contrary to the Constitution – that the federal government authorities should be subordinated to local law enforcement. It has more than 500 sheriffs nationwide. Just over half are currently in office. The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers of America has pushed its members not to enforce gun control laws and pandemic-related mask regulations that they believe infringe on civil liberties. Skilled insurrectionists When members of far-right groups are also professionals sworn to protect the nation or their communities, it makes those groups seem more legitimate. Authorities may be less likely to treat them as domestic security threats, a categorization that would limit their access to firearms and sensitive locations. Yet military and police members actually make American militias more effective, according to my research on the violent practices of the American far-right. A Texas Militia member at the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images A data set I manage with my team at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and used for my recent book on right-wing terror shows that militia attacks are more lethal than those of other far-right groups. The perpetrators are experienced with weapons and ammunition, and have at least some military training. Attacks by other far-right groups are, in large measure, initiated by people with limited operational experience, who act spontaneously. Militias are also more likely to attack secured, high-value targets like government facilities. Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, is a prime example. He was a Gulf War veteran associated with the Michigan Militia whose bomb killed 168 people at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in 1995. The penetration of far-right militants into the ranks of police and the military seems to be driving an increase in direct attacks on police and military targets. Between 1990 and 2000, 13% of U.S. of militia attacks and plots were aimed at military or police installations or personnel, our data set shows. The proportion jumped to 40% by 2017. And with their training in surveillance, intelligence collection and public safety, the dangerous activities of militias are generally harder for federal agencies to monitor and counter. When militias recruit professionals, they are better at waging their radical crusade. This story was updated to reflect developing news about security at Biden’s inauguration and corrected to accurately locate Fayetteville in North Carolina.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Arie Perliger, University of Massachusetts Lowell. Read more:Plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor grew from the militia movement’s toxic mix of constitutional falsehoods and half-truthsMilitias evaluate beliefs, action as president threatens soldiers in the streetsThe Capitol siege recalls past acts of Christian nationalist violence Arie Perliger receives funding from the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Defense.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • How the Red Cross is helping Texans in need

    Power has been restored to most of Texas, but now a water crisis is underway. Roughly a quarter of the state's population is under a "boil-water advisory." The rolling power outages caused pipes to burst in homes and shut down water treatment plants. Dan Halyburton, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, joins CBSN to discuss how his organization is providing aid to those affected by this deadly winter weather.

  • GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor

    Reince Priebus, a former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate next year, according to a GOP strategist who spoke directly with Priebus about his deliberations. The Republican described Priebus, who now works for a law firm and lives outside Washington, as far away from making a decision and largely listening to donors' advice. Priebus would only consider running for Senate if incumbent Republican Ron Johnson did not seek a third term, the strategist said.

  • Manchin opposes Neera Tanden, endangering her OMB nomination

    The West Virginia senator cited Tanden's past tweets, which he said would have a "toxic and detrimental impact" on the relationship between the OMB and Congress.

  • Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover

    A Devon company that made parachutes for the Second World War will help soften the landing of the Perseverance rover when it arrives on Mars this evening. Tiverton-based Heathcoat Fabrics, founded by a family of inventors who began by working with lace and silk in the 19th century, now makes state-of-the-art fabric for space companies and Nasa, as well as for military and energy clients. Director Peter Hill admitted to being "a bit nervous" for the parachute's big moment, which will take place during the "seven minutes of terror" during which the craft will be on its own after entering the Martian atmosphere, as events happen too fast to be communicated back to earth in time. "It's been thoroughly tested. One would hope that nothing would go wrong, but landing stuff on Mars is very complicated and very difficult," he said. The parachute, made from extremely strong nylon, has been baked at 135C to kill any microorganisms, before travelling through space at temperatures well below freezing. The company already has significant space pedigree, having landed a probe on Saturn's moon Titan in 2005 and the Beagle 2 mission to Mars, which failed for unrelated reasons, as well as working for private space companies that Mr Hill is not allowed to name. "No other still extant parachute fabric manufacturer is still going today, since prior to World War Two. As far as we know, there's nobody else who has been doing it as long as us. We've got a much longer history than anybody else," he says. The company joins other British expertise in the mission, which if successfully landed will see the Rover spending a decade on Mars, collecting samples before bringing them back to Earth, in the hopes of finding proof that life once thrived there.

  • ‘Say no to your kids’: Houston police chief slams Ted Cruz

    Houston police chief calls Cruz’s Mexico trip ‘tone-deaf’ and says it would have been a good time to ‘teach your kids the word ‘no’

  • Florida Will Lower Flags to Honor Rush Limbaugh, DeSantis Says

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that he will order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who died this week at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer last year. “I know they’re still figuring out arrangements. But what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the Republican governor said. DeSantis made the announcement during an event in Palm Beach County, where Limbaugh lived. The governor began the event, in which he announced his support for election reforms, by honoring Limbaugh. “There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” DeSantis said. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.” The governor’s announcement comes after Florida state Representative Anthony Sabatini requested earlier this week that flags be lowered in honor of the radio legend, whom he called “a great Floridian.” “Mr. Limbaugh was a champion of the constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot,” Sabatini, a Republican, wrote in a letter to the governor. Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized the move in a tweet on Friday in which she questioned the governor’s “priorities.” “@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities,” said Fried, the only statewide elected Democratic official in Florida. After launching The Rush Limbaugh Show in 1988, Limbaugh grew to become one of the most influential media figures in America, eventually hosting the most listened-to radio show in the U.S., airing on more than 600 stations. He received a stage-four lung cancer diagnosis in January 2020. Then-President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom days later at the State of the Union address. “This is not good news,” Trump said then of Limbaugh’s diagnosis. “But what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

  • 2 more Ohioans charged with participating in Capitol riot with Oath Keepers militia

    Bennie and Sandra Parker, of Warren County, face conspiracy, destruction of property charges in Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • An Extreme Camper Perfect For Off-Grid Living Or Traveling The Country In Comfort

    1990 Defender 130 Overland Camper will take you anywhere.

  • Google fires research leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

    Alphabet Inc's Google fired researcher Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, after a weeks-long investigation found she moved electronic files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity. Google said in a statement Mitchell violated the company's code of conduct and security policies. Mitchell, who announced her firing on Twitter, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • ‘I Can Bring My Gun?’: Retired Couple Among Six Oath Keepers Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol Riots

    Criminal ComplaintA retired Ohio couple who joined the Oath Keepers have been charged with conspiracy for allegedly plotting for months with other members of the far-right militia group to storm the U.S. Capitol.Sandra Parker, 60, and her husband, Bennie Parker, 70, have been charged with several federal crimes, including conspiracy, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting, for their plan to disrupt the Jan. 6 congressional session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, prosecutors said.A criminal complaint alleges that Sandra Parker, dressed in “camouflaged-combat attire,” breached the government building with other Oath Keepers while her husband assisted the group elsewhere on the Capitol grounds.The couple are among six people associated with the Oath Keepers who were arrested and charged this week for allegedly conspiring to participate in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The other rioters are 54-year-old Graydon Young, of Englewood, Florida, and his sister, 52-year-old Laura Steele, of Thomasville, North Carolina, and 52-year-old Kelly Meggs, 52, and his wife, 59-year-old Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, Florida.Prosecutors previously charged 38-year-old Army veteran Jessica Watkins, Thomas Edward Caldwell, the 65-year-old apparent leader of the Oath Keepers, and Donovan Crowl, a 50-year-old former U.S. Marine for their roles in the siege. Oath Keepers Planned to Deploy Armed Force to Capitol Riot: DocsThe FBI describes the Oath Keepers as a “large but loosely organized collection of the militia who believe the federal government has been corrupted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”In a superseding indictment filed Friday, prosecutors said Kelly Meggs is a self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, of which Connie Meggs, Young, and Steele are also members. As previously reported by The Daily Beast, prosecutors allege Watkins spent at least two months coordinating election-related attacks, including training recruits to get them in “fighting shape” for another attack at the inauguration and vetting people interested in the Jan. 6 riot. Among those recruits, according to the complaint, was Bennie Parker, who began texting with Watkins in November. “I may have to see what it takes to join your militia, our [sic] is about gone,” Parker texted Watkins on Dec. 27, adding that they are “like minded.”Prosecutors on Friday alleged that nine people were involved in the conspiracy, and they all attended or scheduled training “to teach and learn paramilitary combat tactics in advance of the January 6 operation,” in addition to other logistical coordination. The indictment, which details the chilling lengths the group went to while coordinating the attack, also notes that the Oath Keepers were motivated, in large part, by former President Donald Trump and their fear of a Biden presidency. “Trump said It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! He wants us to make it WILD that’s what he’s saying. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!! Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your s***!!” Kelly Meggs wrote in a series of Facebook messages in December, adding that “[w]e will have at least 50-100 OK there.” The complaint states Watkins and Parker exchanged “numerous text messages” related to preparations for the Jan. 6 trip to the nation’s capital, including travel arrangements. In one December exchange, after asking if Watkins or “any of your members” were planning to go to D.C., Parker stated, “Sandi and I want to go but would like to possibly meet with you and go with you guys. Safety and parking issues to name a few.”After Watkins insisted that “parking is no issue, if you roll with the militia, we have a guarded Rally point,” Parker said he would let his wife know and asked her to keep him posted on any updates.On Christmas Day, Kelly Meggs wrote in a Facebook message that his group had booked hotel rooms near the Capitol for Jan. 6, adding, “Dc is no guns. So mace and gas masks, some batons. If you have armor that’s good.” Around the same time, Young arranged—for himself and other militia members—firearms and combat training from a Florida company, prosecutors allege.Days later, on Dec. 29, prosecutors state Watkins and Parker texted again—this time to discuss Oath Keeper membership and how to meet before the Jan. 6 siege.“Great we need to get together and find out what we need to do to become member, we are retired so we can meet anytime. Also let me know what you all are doing on the 6th,” Bennie Parker wrote.Oath Keeper Charged in Capitol Riots Was ‘Preparing for Literal War,’ Feds SayWatkins offered to meet the couple at the bar where she works. According to BuzzFeed News, Watkins and her boyfriend owned and ran the Jolly Roger, a rural bar in Woodstock, Ohio, where they also lived in an upstairs apartment. The complaint suggests the Parkers ultimately met Watkins at the bar.Three days before the insurrection, Bennie Parker and Watkins exchanged messages again, this time discussing the “uniforms, gear, and weapons they would wear... on January 6, 2021,” the complaint states. During the conversation, Watkins said the group did not plan to bring firearms because a QRF—or “quick reaction force”—with “law enforcement members of Oath Keepers” would be attending.Prosecutors have previously argued that the QRF, which Watkins helped coordinate with Caldwell, was an armed group that was ready to bring guns to Oath Keepers if things got “bad” or if Trump somehow ordered them to storm the city. Watkins, however, changed course in another text message later that day, telling the Ohio couple, “Weapons are ok now as well. Sorry for the confusion.” She also asked the couple to “pack khaki/tan pants.”“We don’t have any khakis. We have jeans and our b d u’s. So I can bring my gun?” Bennie Parker responded, in an apparent reference to the military’s “Battle Dress Uniform,” or camouflage.Steele also allegedly joined the group’s plan to storm the Capitol on Jan. 3, emailing the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers that her brother, Graydon Young, told her to “send the application..so I can be verified for the Events this coming Tuesday and Wednesday.”On Jan. 4, Young flew from Tampa to North Carolina, then met up with Steele and three others the next day to travel to D.C. At the same time, Crowl, Watkins, and the Parkers were traveling to the nation’s capital.Prosecutors state that most of the group arrived at the Comfort Inn in Ballston, Virginia, on Jan. 5. Early the next morning, Watkins texted Bennie Parker asking if he was up and getting ready, before stating she was “grabbing gear and heading to van.” Surveillance video from the hotel shows the couple wearing camouflage and meeting with Watkins, Crowl, and Caldwell in the lobby around 5 a.m. before heading out. Prosecutors state Young and Steele traveled to D.C. from Springfield, Virginia.When the group of nine finally met, the indictment states, “they prepared themselves for battle before heading to the Capitol by equipping themselves with communication devices and donning reinforced vests, helmets, and goggles.”“Where are you? Pence has punked out. We are screwed. Teargassing peaceful protesters at capital steps. Getting rowdy here... I am here at the dry fountain to the left of the Capitol[.]” Caldwell texted Watkins at around 2:06 p.m. Soon after, thousands of MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol. The Oath Keepers, including some members of the charged group, were clearly visible in photos and videos, marching closely together up the steps of the east side of the Capitol in their combat outfits. The group was also wearing clothing with Oath Keeper paraphernalia.‘I Am Such an Instigator’: Oath Keeper Leader Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol RiotsWhile photos and videos of the riot show both Parkers marching alongside several Oath Keepers, it seems only Sandra Parker breached the Capitol, along with a “stack” of militia members who were seen inside the Rotunda with their hands on each other’s backs, prosecutors said. She was joined by Crowl, Watkins, Young, Steele, and the Meggs.The complaint states that investigators believe the 30 Oath Keepers, who were “sticking together,” wanted to make citizen arrests. After the riots, Watkins and Bennie Parker kept in communication about the “ensuing federal investigation” into the siege. Prosecutors allege several of the other Oath Keepers tried to tamper with evidence in the aftermath of the insurrection, including Caldwell, who was accused of deleting photos from his social media accounts, and Young, who allegedly deleted his Facebook page.“I’ve been following FBI wanted list, seems they’re only interested in people who destroyed things. I wouldn’t worry about them coming after us,” Watkins texted on Jan. 9, to which Parker responded, “I’m sure they’re not on us see some pics but no militia.”Five days later, Bennie Parker texted Watkins, “Hay, I got to ask did you put Sandi out there in the Capital [sic]?” On Jan. 17, Watkins and Crowl were arrested.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US Marines investigate viral TikTok of female Marine calling out Corps handling of sexual assault

    II Marine Expeditionary Force says Marine in the video is ‘safe’