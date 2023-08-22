Nine-year-old Pueblo girl allegedly kidnapped by mother found safe in Florida

A 9-year-old girl reported missing from Pueblo on Aug. 13 was found safe in Daytona Beach, Florida on Monday.

The Pueblo Police Department announced Monday that the girl, Rachael Bastian, was located with her non-custodial mother, Casandra Bastian, at a Daytona Beach hotel. Cassandra Bastian has been charged by police with second-degree kidnapping.

She is currently being held at the Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach while she awaits extradition to Pueblo.

Shortly before midnight on Aug. 13, police were called to investigate a report of a missing person after Rachael’s custodial guardian reported Casandra Bastian, 39, never returned Rachael to their custody following a permitted visit.

Casandra Bastian, according to the Pueblo Police Department, was allowed visitation days with her daughter. Casandra was supposed to return Rachael to her custodial guardian on Aug. 13 but failed to do so, according to Pueblo PD.

The guardian then contacted police. Police stated in a social media post Aug. 15 that because there are strict requirements for the Colorado State Amber Alert process, an Amber Alert was not immediately issued for Rachael Bastian as she was not deemed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.

On Aug. 16, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Alert for Rachael Bastian that indicated she was last seen in the 900 bock of U.S. Highway 50 in Pueblo in a 1990 Ford Explorer bearing a Texas license plate that police believed was a fake plate.

Daytona Beach law enforcement officers contacted Casandra Bastian at the Daytona Beach hotel at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to Pueblo PD. Rachael was found “healthy and safe” and Casandra was taken into custody on the Pueblo kidnapping warrant.

