Nine people arrested in connection with Riverside County jail drug smuggling ring

Nine people arrested in December are accused of conducting an alleged drug smuggling operation in Riverside County jails, the sheriff's department reported Wednesday.

Three men already in custody are said to have worked for several others outside of the jails to smuggle fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine inside. The department reported it started an investigation of the smuggling operation in October and made the arrests Monday and earlier this month.

In addition to the nine arrests, police seized three handguns, a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, an unreported quantity of fentanyl pills, brass knuckles and 80 grams of meth.

The nine arrested are:

John Cox, 38, of Menifee who was already in custody at the Cois Byrd Correctional Facility in Murrieta.

Richard Johnson, 30, of Perris already in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

Francisco Rodriguez, 25, of Riverside already in custody also at the Riverside jail.

Antoinette Dudding, 39, of Riverside who was arrested at the Riverside jail and released on $25,000 bond.

Tabitha Longoria, 23 of Menifee, arrested at the Riverside jail and released on $30,000 bond.

Randy Carey Jr., 48, of Homeland arrested at the Murrieta jail on Dec. 1, and released on $50,000 bond.

Roy Earnest Jr., 40, of San Jacinto arrested at the Riverside jail and released on $25,000 bond.

Matthew Smith, 42, of Moreno Valley arrested for violation of parole and now incarcerated at the Riverside jail.

Wendy Wilson, 42, of Hemet arrested on a felony warrant and also now incarcerated at the Riverside jail.

Jail records show that most of the arrests happened this week, with the exception of Carey, who was arrested on Dec. 1. Sgt. Ken Thurm wrote in a press release that the arrests resulted not only from investigative diligence but the implementation of a Tek84 scanning device, presumably installed at one or more of the jails.

"This investigation was part of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office ongoing mission to prevent narcotics from getting into the correctional facilities," Thurm wrote.

Sheriff Chad Bianco's department is in the throes of a jail death epidemic, with 19 incarcerated people dying last year and 13 reported this year. The department has averaged about seven deaths of people in custody a year for more than 15 years.

The Desert Sun reported last year that Bianco's department had illegally failed to report several deaths to the California Department of Justice, and when it did it reported inaccurate information. Months later, Attorney General Rob Bonta opened a civil rights investigation of the department, noting a concerning rise in in-custody deaths. The department is facing more than a dozen civil suits from relatives of the dead, who claim the deaths are the consequence of a lack of training, negligence and the department's failure to provide adequate security and medical treatment for incarcerated people.

The arrests are the first reported publicly by the department since the Bonta's ongoing investigation was launched. Bianco told The Press Enterprise last year and made other public statements on social media that the deaths have largely been linked to drug overdoses stemming from intractable smuggling among inmates. Thursday's press release exhibited a different tone, saying the department has since taken a proactive stance toward stemming the flow of drugs into its secured facilities.

"Inmate education is a priority within our jails and inmates are furnished with educational material and classes about the dangers of narcotics, with an emphasis on fentanyl, provided by the Detention Health Services Division of the Riverside University Health System," Thurm wrote in the press release.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Nine arrests made in Riverside County jail drug smuggling ring