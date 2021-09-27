Nine people dead following another bloody weekend in Chicago

At least nine people died after 67 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, authorities said.

A Friday shooting over an argument between two people who had just had pizza in the South Shore neighborhood killed one man, 18, wounded a boy, 15, and resulted in one female officer being shot in the leg, authorities noted.

"I'm taking myself to the hospital. I'm taking myself. U of C!" she told dispatch over the radio, according to police.

A mass shooting Sunday in North Lawndale wounded six, police said.

One man was killed Friday when two men walked up to him in the Burnside neighborhood and shot him in the stomach, according to authorities.

The man, Jason Clark, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A day later, a 31-year-old man was also pronounced dead at the hospital after getting shot in the chest and back during a drive-by shooting.

These incidents form only a small portion of those wounded in Chicago between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

There have been 598 people murdered in the city since the start of 2021, a database of homicides in Chicago showed.

About 574 of those fatalities were victims of the city's gun violence, the database reported.

