Nine people shot, including four kids in single incident, one person killed in Baltimore on Tuesday

BALTIMORE — A total of nine people were shot, including four kids in a single incident, and one person was killed in incidents across Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

Baltimore Police were called to East Baltimore just before 9:15 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived in the 1700 block of N. Milton Ave. they found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were transported from the Broadway East neighborhood to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police said a 14-year-old girl, connected to the same shooting, walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the extremities. Police said the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, Central District officers were sent to the 400 block of E. Baltimore St. for a shooting.

When officers arrived at The Block in downtown Baltimore, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. The man was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers were also called to Southwest Baltimore in the 3900 block of Cranston Ave. to investigate a shooting.

Police said they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head in the Edmondson Village neighborhood. He was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to Northwest Baltimore to investigate a shooting.

Police said they found an unidentified female suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach in the 2800 block of Boarman Ave. in the Towanda-Grantley neighborhood.

About a mile away, police found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left wrist in the 2700 block of Park Heights Ave. in the Central Park Heights neighborhood.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Smallwood St. for a ShotSpotter alert, police said.

When officers arrived in the Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital where died a short time later, police said.