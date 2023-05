Nine people shot and injured on Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Near the end of the Memorial Day weekend, nine people were shot and injured a shooting on the Broadwalk in Hollywood, a police spokesperson said.

A dispute between two groups ended in gunfire about 6:45 p.m. Monday, said spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi. One suspect was in custody, and police were searching for a second suspect, she said.

The injured were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Bettineschi said. The ages of the injured were not released.

“Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital,” said Mayor Josh Levy.

“It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that,” Levy said.

A family reunification area has been set up at the bus loop at Johnson Street and North Ocean Drive, police said in tweet.

Videos posted on Twitter showed people running from the Broadwalk and onto the beach.

“Our beach has millions of beachgoers a year. It’s a very popular and beautiful destination,” Levy said. “This is a never before occurrence. Ordinarily it’s a peaceful beach.”