Nine people shot and injured on Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Near the end of the Memorial Day weekend, nine people were shot and injured a shooting on the Broadwalk in Hollywood, a police spokesperson said.

A dispute between two groups ended in gunfire about 6:45 p.m. Monday, said spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi. One suspect was in custody, and police were searching for a second suspect, she said.

The injured were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Bettineschi said. The ages of the injured were not released.

Late Monday night, police kept a big presence, and investigators were still talking with witnesses in the area. Two men were waiting to speak with an officer just before 10 p.m., and the officer told them that a detective would come speak with them.

“We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital,” said Mayor Josh Levy.

Police asked people to avoid the Broadwalk and other areas near the beach “due to an ongoing investigation.”

The areas to avoid, police said on Twitter: Hollywood beach from Johnson to Garfield streets and the Broadwalk.

Jamie Ward, 46, the former mayor of Mayfield, N.Y., moved to South Florida last year. He said he was riding and electric bike down the Broadwalk when the shooting began. He said there were two groups who argued and then the gunfire happened.

“I saw a gentleman with a compression tourniquet on his leg. He was definitely the victim of a gunshot wound,” Ward said. “I saw another larger gentleman with a compression bandage across his chest that was being whisked away on a gurney by an ambulance.”

Just before 10 p.m. the police extended the closed-off area by about a full block, farther south from a bandshell area

A family reunification area has been set up at the bus loop at Johnson Street and North Ocean Drive, police said in tweet.

Videos posted on Twitter showed people running from the Broadwalk and onto the beach.

“Our beach has millions of beachgoers a year. It’s a very popular and beautiful destination,” Levy said. “This is a never before occurrence. Ordinarily it’s a peaceful beach.”