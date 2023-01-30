Nine people shot in midtown Lakeland, a few blocks north of downtown, police say
As many as nine people were shot in the area just north of Bartow Road in midtown Lakeland late Monday afternoon, Lakeland police said.
In a news release sent shortly after 5:30 p.m., the department said the shooting took place about 3:45 p.m. near Iowa Avenue and Plum Street, about a block east of Massachusetts Avenue and some 400 yards south of Memorial Boulevard.
"At this time, we believe there are nine victims, two with critical injuries and seven with non-life-threatening injuries," the news release said.
Chief Sam Taylor will address the media at 7 p.m. at the police department.
