Nine people wounded in mass shooting outside OTR bar, police say

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

Cincinnati police are investigating what they call a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

Lt. Colonel Mike John says there was an active shooter in the area and multiple shots were fired, wounding nine people.

None of the victims are in critical condition, but Lt. Colonel John did not have any further information to provide about their injuries.

He said an officer fired one shot at the suspect as they fled the scene, but it’s unknown whether the shooter was wounded.

There was another shooting in the Central Business District and police say at least two people were injured.

Lt. Colonel John says they do not know if the shootings in OTR and the CBD are connected.

There was a large police presence in OTR due to the crowds that have been on Main Street for the last month or so, Lt. Colonel John said.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting to please contact them as they continue their investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Over-the-Rhine mass shooting: Police looking for suspect