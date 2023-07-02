Nine restaurants, retailers for sale in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Several businesses in Livingston County are on the market, according to local real estate listings. Among them are restaurants, an ice cream parlor, and a small-town grocery store.

Some of the listings fail to identify the business in question, as owners often prefer to inform employees and the public after a buyer has been found.

Still, we've compiled a list of some of the listings we found most interesting:

Fondness in Pinckney

102 S. Howell St. in Pinckney

Listed for $750,000

Asian fusion restaurant Fondness, which closed until further notice in early June, has been listed for sale.

The listing price includes the business' equipment, furniture, fixtures, contents, real estate and liquor license. The listing says the recently renovated restaurant offers improvements, like a sushi bar, a new walk-in freezer and refrigerator, new kitchen equipment, an updated office area and emergency lighting.

The owners, Joy Qiao and Danny Szeto, also run Dragon Court in neighboring Hamburg Township.

Gregory Market in Unadilla Township

153 Main St. in Unadilla Township

Listed for $949,000

"Well established for over 22 years, money-making and local favorite mini supermarket situated in the heart of (the) township," a listing on LoopNet reads. "Minimal competition. Owners want to retire due to health issues."

According to the listing, store sales are around $1.2 million per year, and the lotto commission was more than $25,000 last year.

Be My Guest Café in Fowlerville

10691 W. Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville

Listed for $175,000

"Wonderful business opportunity," a listing on LoopNet reads. "Fully functioning and already established restaurant (with equipment) for sale. High traffic location on Grand River between Fowlerville and Webberville. Owned by present owners since 2005 with a seating capacity of 85, plus a private meeting room. Well established regular customers."

The owner will lease the 2,939-square-foot building for $2,200 a month and negotiate the length of the lease, according to the listing. Potential buyers can inquire about purchasing the building, as well.

Lites Plus in Fowlerville

590 W. Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville

Listed for $399,000

"Located in the Village of Fowlerville with easy access to I-96 and M-52, building boasts just over 3,000 square feet of freshly remodeled space with small warehouse area and storefront," a listing on BizBuySell reads. "Sale to include all inventory, customer list and building.

"Business is currently enrolled in the DTE Small Business Program, being their preferred lighting provider for Livingston County's commercial and industrial customers, as well as trade allies with utility incentive programs, namely Consumers Energy, Lansing Board of Water and Light, and the City of Portland."

'Profitable Carry-Out Chicken and Ribs Restaurant'

Location Unknown

Listed for $110,000

"Steady growth since established over 10 years ago," a listing on BizBuySell reads. "If you're looking for a business with a great reputation and growth potential (business has grown primarily by word of mouth), this could be the right fit. All equipment is in excellent shape and very well maintained, nothing needs (to be) replaced. Owner operator that will train and consider part-time position after the sale."

The listing states the reason for the sale is a retirement.

'Unique and Charming Gift Store'

Location Unknown

Listed for $829,999

"This store is in a quaint downtown and carries many unique Michigan-made products," a listing on BizBuySell reads. "They include apparel, wine, Michigan-made snacks, treats, exclusive Michigan signs, and gift baskets. They serve fresh U.P. pasties in their store daily with seven flavors. They have an excellent customer base, as indicated by their online reviews."

The listing states the owner is planning on retiring.

'Liquor Store With Great Sales'

Location Unknown

Listed for $449,999

"This liquor store is located on a main roadway with great visibility," a listing on BizBuySell reads. "It's been under the same ownership for over 26 years and has a loyal customer base. Gross sales for 2021 were $1,111,385 per 2021 tax returns provided by the seller. There's potential to grow sales with some creative marketing."

The listing states the seller is ready to retire after more than 40 years in the industry.

Among the businesses listed for sale in Livingston County is an ice cream shop.

'Family-Style Restaurant: Great Opportunity for Working Owner'

Location Unknown

Listed for $575,000

"Great opportunity to own a very profitable family-style restaurant," a listing on BizBuySell reads. "Owners take pride in this very clean and organized restaurant that can seat up to 120 customers. Well known for their friendly staff and serving excellent food. No need for any new equipment or upgrades; remodeled in the last two years. Great reputation with steady customers.

"Could extend hours and serve dinners to increase gross sales. ... Located on (a) busy road in (a) popular strip mall, with many new subdivisions being built in the area."

'Seventeen-Year-Old Dessert and Ice Cream Shop'

Location Unknown

Listed for $69,000

"Since 2006, this ice cream, custard, and cake shop prides itself with a stellar reputation for providing top-of-the-line desserts for all of its customers," a listing on BizBuySell reads. "This business (was) started by the current owner over 17 years ago and has grown exponentially since."

The listing states the current owner is approaching retirement.

