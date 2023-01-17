Nine US nationals caught trying to cannabis worth £5.5m into Heathrow

An investigation has begun after nine different people were caught trying to smuggle large quantities of cannabis from Los Angeles to Heathrow Airport in suitcases.

The suspects, all US nationals, were caught in the last week after arriving in the UK on different flights.

The first arrived Jan 10 and was stopped by Border Force officers, who discovered around 30 kilos of drugs in their suitcase.

A second seizure was made three days later, followed by two more on Saturday, four on Sunday and a further one on Monday. In total, customs seized more than 340 kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of over £5.5 million.

All nine suspects have been charged with attempting to import class B drugs, and have been remanded in custody pending court appearances.

Investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) are seeking to establish what is behind the sudden surge in drug imports from what is regarded as an unusual route.

Darren Barr, a senior investigating officer with the NCA, said: “We are working to understand how these seizures are connected. However, to get this many off the same route in such a short period of time is clearly very unusual.

“Drugs couriers face stiff sentences, so I’d urge anyone considering getting involved in such ventures to think very carefully about the consequences.

“Alongside partners like Border Force we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the organised crime groups involved in international drug trafficking.”

Steve Dann, of Border Force, added: “Thanks to the work by Border Force, these dangerous drugs were stopped from reaching Britain’s streets and causing significant harm to our neighbourhoods.

“This seizure demonstrates the successful joint partnership between the Border Force and NCA, as well as our common commitment to keep our communities safe and smash the illegal drugs trade.”