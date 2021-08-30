Nine vehicles stolen from Vernon car repair shops over 2 week period, police say

Vernon police are investigating a series of car thefts that were stolen from local repair shops within the last two weeks.

Nine vehicles were taken from two shops and police said the keys were taken from inside the buildings.

The first shop where four vehicles were stolen was Shea’s Garage, located at 118 Grove Street on Aug. 9.

The second shop that was targeted was Farm Car Care, located at 11 Windermere Avenue, where five cars were stolen from Aug. 23 and Aug 24.

Of the nine cars that were stolen, five have been recovered.

Anyone with information should call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

