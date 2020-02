Nine of the World’s Most Beautiful Outdoor Saunas

Commissioned by Swedish housing company Riksbyggen and created by Swedish artist duo Bigert & Bergström in April 2017, the mobile Solar Egg has played host to sauna bathers in Björkliden, Stockholm, and Gällivare, Sweden, as well as in Paris, Copenhagen, and Minnesota. The egg’s exterior is made from sixty-nine golden plates that are said to reflect the landscape and its inhabitants. The interior is heated by a wood-fired burner that’s shaped like a human heart.