Nineteen more fraternity brothers arrested in UNH hazing investigation

Jun. 14—Police announced 19 more arrests in the investigation into hazing at a University of New Hampshire fraternity.

The arrests came after the Friday announcement of the investigation into hazing at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity following an April incident. Police announced 10 arrests Friday, and said they expected 46 people would eventually be charged.

On Tuesday, the Durham Police Department announced the arrest of 19 more fraternity brothers, and announced that the fraternity chapter would be charged with student hazing by an institution.

The 19 arrested and charged Tuesday with student hazing are: Brendan Akpan, 21, of Springfield N.H.; Nikolaos Beka, 19, Shrewsbury, Mass.; Nikolas Boruvka, 20, Westwood, Mass.; Joseph Cleary, 20, Plymouth, N.H.; Jason Crocker, 19, Malden, Mass.; Anthony Gionta, 19, Baldwin Place, N.Y.; Tucker Guard, 20, Marion, Mass.; Charlie Kavanagh, 19, Sudbury, Mass.; Thomas Langlois, 20, Windham, N.H.; Nore Mendes, 19, Weymouth, Mass.; Christopher Pacios, 19, Northborough, Mass.; Samuel Patterson, 20, Avon, Conn.; Tyler Prout, 19, Grafton, Mass.; Matthew Ray, 18, Sudbury, Mass.; Simon Roy, 20, Portsmouth, R.I.; Kevin Russell, 19, Ashland, Mass.; Matthew Smeltzer, 20, Harwich, Mass.; Joshua Tobin, 18, Bedford, N.H.; and Austin Wackrow, 19, Woburn, Mass.

All 19 will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Dover District Court.