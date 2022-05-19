Nineteen-year-old charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Kansas City gas station

A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday at a gas station.

Jerpree Williams was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

According to charging documents, Kansas City police officers were near Linwood and Indiana Avenue when they heard gunshots. They arrived at a gas station at 3319 Linwood Boulevard and found 19-year-old Andreone Hall on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers took Williams and other unnamed individuals into custody at the scene.

Court documents said a surveillance video captured the altercation.

Footage allegedly showed Williams and another man arrive at the gas station in a gold Kia and go inside. Hall arrives in a white Cadillac SUV and walks up to a window outside the gas station.

Williams allegedly exits the store and points a firearm at Hall, who starts to run away. Prosecutors said Williams starts to fire and runs to the Kia where he gets another gun and shoots again in Hall’s direction.

Police apprehended Williams at the scene. When officers executed a search warrant on the Kia, they found a handgun and a black rifle.

The victim was unarmed, prosecutors said.

In an interview with police, Williams initially denied any involvement, but later said he shot Hall in self-defense. Williams also said Hall had shot at him in the past because he believed Williams or people he knew had broken into Hall’s home.

Court records did not list a defense attorney for Williams.