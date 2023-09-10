Nineteen-year-old Wichita man dies after shooting at west-side apartment complex

Wichita police are investigating an early Sunday shooting at a west Wichita apartment complex where a man died after being shot.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Zyles James of Wichita, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 2:15 a.m. at the apartment complex in the 4000 block of West Memory Lane near West Street and Zoo Boulevard.

They found James unconscious and not breathing in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He had gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, according to Rebolledo.

Officers performed life-saving measures until Sedgwick County EMS took James to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, Rebolledo said.

Police found another victim in the parking lot, who had been grazed in the arm. That person was taken to a hospital where they were treated and released, the news release said.

Police would not give the age or gender of the other shooting victim, but did say that person is from Wichita.

“I cannot reveal any identifiers of the victim because (it) would compromise the investigation,” Rebolledo said in an email.

Rebolledo said police are currently looking for one suspect involved in the shooting.

An Eagle reporter at the scene of the shooting observed a Maroon Lincoln MKZ passenger car being loaded onto a tow truck and a crime scene investigator suiting up in forensic coveralls.

Rebolledo said the Lincoln was involved in the shooting and is being hauled away as evidence.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is the city’s 33rd reported homicide of the year, based on a database kept by The Eagle that uses homicides reported by police. The city had 27 homicides at this time last year.